South Africa’s investment drive is rebuilding the economy

At the South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC), President Cyril Ramaphosa formally launched the second Presidential investment mobilisation drive. The initiative aims to secure R2 trillion in new investment between 2026 and 2030. Photo SA Investment Conference

South Africa is stepping confidently onto the global investment stage. Over the past few years, the country has not only set ambitious investment targets but has also exceeded them, securing more than R1.5 trillion in commitments across sectors ranging from energy and telecommunications to advanced manufacturing and infrastructure.

The 2026 South Africa Investment Conference alone confirmed nearly R890 billion in new projects, poised to create more than 230 000 permanent jobs across all nine provinces. Inspired by this success, the 2026 Gauteng Investment Conference (GIC), held on 9 April in Johannesburg, surpassed its R200 billion target by securing between R205.6 billion and R206 billion in new investment pledges. This brings the two-year cumulative total to R518 billion, advancing the province’s R800 billion ambition over three years.

These figures tell the story of a nation that is steadily moving from promise to action. Detractors who persistently dismissed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s investment conferences as little more than empty and expensive talk shops, with no real prospect of delivering meaningful economic impact, are now not only eating humble pie but also scrambling for a place to hide.

In an era when cynicism too often dominates public discourse and doubt easily overshadows progress, the facts speak volumes. South Africa is attracting capital, rebuilding confidence and laying the foundations for a new era of industrialisation, energy security and inclusive growth.

At the centre of this progress is the South Africa Investment Conference process, which has become a strategic platform for economic transformation and a powerful signal to the world that South Africa remains a strategic investment destination, rich in opportunities and determined to succeed on the global stage. More importantly, it proves that when leadership is focused, institutions are aligned and policy direction is clear, capital responds.

In the green economy, the energy and resources cluster alone accounts for 19 projects worth R55.6 billion across seven provinces, backed by investors from seven countries. In information and communications technology (ICT), the digital economy and financial services, 41 projects worth R23.6 billion will reach every province, deepening digital inclusion and strengthening the foundations of a modern economy. Tourism, property and infrastructure contribute R2.43 billion across KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, while agro-processing, food and agriculture add R7.3 billion. Automotive and advanced manufacturing account for R12.5 billion, with transport, logistics, aerospace and defence contributing a further R11.6 billion.

This diversification is crucial because the investment drive is not dependent on one sector, one commodity or one geography. Instead, it reflects a more balanced and resilient growth model capable of broadening participation across provinces and deepening value chains across the economy.

The strength of this approach is even clearer in the landmark commitments already on the table. Sasol’s R60 billion investment in upgrading plants in Mpumalanga and the Free State is a major vote of confidence in South Africa’s industrial base and energy-linked manufacturing capacity. It reinforces the country’s role as a key industrial hub while supporting the transition to more efficient and future-ready operations.

Valterra Platinum’s major commitment in Limpopo, including new mining shafts, a smelter and expanded operations, strengthens South Africa’s position in the critical minerals value chain just as the global energy transition drives demand for strategic resources.

Cornubia 957’s R25 billion investment and MTN’s R21.8 billion commitment further underscore the importance of property development, connectivity and digital infrastructure as building blocks of the next phase of growth.

The energy transition, in particular, is beginning to take visible and practical form. Mulilo’s R14.8 billion investment commitment in four renewable energy projects spanning the Free State, North West and Western Cape demonstrates that South Africa’s energy transition has moved well beyond rhetoric. It is now being actively financed, built and accelerated.

Actom’s R250 million investment in grid expansion equipment in Gauteng and the Western Cape reinforces that generation alone is not enough. Transmission and distribution are equally essential.

The automotive sector is also being repositioned for the future. Toyota’s R10.4 billion investment in KwaZulu-Natal signals South Africa’s determination to remain globally relevant in next-generation manufacturing.

Equally telling is the role of international confidence. South32’s R3.9 billion investment in rail upgrades and Teleperformance’s R145 million investment, creating 2 600 jobs, show that South Africa continues to attract both domestic champions and international firms that recognise strategic value in the market, the people and the country’s long-term potential. The once-persistent talk of an investment strike is finally fading into the background and receding from the national discourse.

Importantly, this investment momentum has not emerged in a policy vacuum. It is the result of deliberate reforms that have begun to remove the barriers that once held back investment. Through Operation Vulindlela, the government has advanced a structural reform programme that is simplifying regulation, improving labour mobility and opening key sectors to greater private participation. The unbundling of Eskom and the move towards a more competitive electricity market, for example, have already helped attract more than R200 billion in renewable energy investment, adding over 6 000 megawatts of capacity.

Clearer frameworks in water, infrastructure and logistics, coupled with visa reforms aimed at attracting scarce and skilled professionals, have sent a strong and credible message that South Africa is an ideal investment destination, open to innovation and global partnership.

These reforms are increasingly evident in growing investor and business confidence. South Africa’s business confidence index climbed to a decade-high of 47 points in early 2026, while consecutive quarters of economic growth, stabilising inflation and an improved sovereign credit outlook have reinforced the view that the country is on a steadier, upward trajectory. Leading global companies, including Coca-Cola, are committing billions in long-term investment, validating South Africa’s re-emergence as a strategic investment destination.

South Africa is also asserting itself more confidently on the global stage. By hosting the first African G20 summit, the country has placed itself at the centre of international dialogue and decision-making, showcasing not only its diplomatic standing but also its potential as a long-term economic partner in a rapidly changing world. Investment does not flow only to countries with resources. It flows to countries with credibility, strategic relevance and a clear sense of policy direction.

There is another dimension to this story. Ramaphosa’s investment approach is not built on private capital alone; it is an ecosystem strategy. The public sector and development finance institutions are playing a catalytic role in ways that are both substantial and strategic. Major infrastructure-related commitments include R3.35 trillion over three years, linked to government infrastructure announcements, transport reforms, energy sector reforms, Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) participation and the Infrastructure Fund. In addition, the broader development finance and international partnership ecosystem — including institutions such as the African Development Bank, the New Development Bank, AfriEximbank, the IDC and black industrialist support initiatives — contributes to the wider total of R474.8 billion.

This is what makes the investment drive especially compelling. It combines state reform, development finance, international partnerships and private sector confidence into a coordinated framework for growth. It recognises that no country industrialises, modernises and transitions its energy base through isolated interventions. It requires policy coherence, institutional coordination and, above all, leadership.

President Ramaphosa’s administration has faced enormous headwinds, including the aftershocks of a pandemic, prolonged energy disruptions, logistics bottlenecks, weak global demand, domestic political contestation and inherited structural damage. Yet despite these formidable odds, the investment drive has remained consistent, disciplined and forward-looking.

Yes, investment announcements and commitments alone are not enough. The true test lies in execution. South Africa must now convert commitments into cranes on skylines, machinery on factory floors, electrons on the grid, trains on the rails, exports through ports and jobs in communities.

Of course, more distance still needs to be covered and many challenges remain. But progress should not be dismissed because the journey is incomplete, nor should achievement be belittled because challenges persist. Resilient economies are not built in a single conference but through sustained effort. The foundations have been laid, capital is arriving and the sectors of the future are taking shape.

Cornelius Monama is a communication specialist who is part of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).