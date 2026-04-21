From commitment to coherence: Reflections on the Western Cape’s reading and literacy strategy

The Western Cape Reading Strategy 2026 – 2030 was launched on 14 March 2026 with one ambition: Every child should read for meaning by age 10 by 2030. Photo: Supplied

When the Western Cape Education Department launched its Reading and Literacy Strategy 2026–30, it signalled a shift in how the province will strengthen foundational learning — and how partners are expected to contribute. At its core is an urgent ambition: every child should read for meaning by age 10 by 2030.

The strategy is explicit that ambition is not enough; the test is whether it becomes consistent practice across the system. Its emphasis on system transformation signals a move away from fragmented interventions towards coherence — where curriculum, teacher development, materials, assessment and support structures work as an integrated whole.

Reading as the foundation of learning and participation

At the launch, reading was framed as fundamental to the entire schooling experience. The notion that reading is the air that we breathe captures this succinctly.

Literacy is not a discrete skill; it shapes how learners access the curriculum, participate in class and build confidence. When reading for meaning is weak, the effects compound as schooling becomes more cognitively demanding. This is why prioritising the Foundation Phase is essential: the shift from learning to read to reading to learn is a critical inflection point. If it is not secured, later remediation becomes harder and less effective. By centring the early grades, the strategy aligns with evidence that targeted support in the first years of schooling yields the greatest returns.

Alignment as a precondition for scale

A significant shift is the move towards alignment across the system. Historically, government and non-profits have often worked in parallel. Even when well-designed, programmes have not always translated into system-level change, leaving teachers to navigate multiple approaches. The strategy reframes alignment not as a preference, but as a precondition for scale.

In this context, Funda Wande’s role as a literacy support partner is defined by embedded support rather than standalone interventions. This includes structured, curriculum-aligned materials, ongoing teacher development and instructional coaching that strengthens classroom practice over time. The principle is simple: system improvement is built through consistent practice that ensures learning happens in every classroom.

Teachers as the central lever of change

The strategy positions teachers as the central lever for literacy improvement, while recognising the realities of Foundation Phase classrooms: diverse needs, complex routines and rising expectations. A strategy that does not address these conditions is unlikely to succeed.

Improving literacy outcomes requires more than episodic training. Teachers need sustained, practical support: high-quality learning and teaching materials, clear guidance on instructional routines and coaching that helps translate training into day-to-day practice.

Crucially, the strategy treats development, materials and assessment as interdependent parts of a single instructional model. When these elements are coherent, teachers can deliver more consistent, high-quality instruction — and learners benefit.

Language, comprehension and cognitive access

The emphasis on mother-tongue-based instruction reflects a well-established principle: children learn best in a language they understand. By prioritising isiXhosa, Afrikaans and English as languages of learning and teaching in the Foundation Phase, the strategy strengthens the link between language, comprehension and cognitive development — especially where learners have limited exposure to the language of formal instruction.

Literacy is not only decoding; it is comprehension and meaning-making in context. Mother-tongue-based approaches provide a stronger foundation for understanding and inclusion, responding to the province’s linguistic realities.

Extending literacy beyond the classroom

While classrooms are the primary site of instruction, literacy develops within a wider ecosystem. The strategy’s focus on parental and community engagement recognises that reading practices are reinforced through everyday interactions. This matters most where children have limited access to literacy-rich environments, and it points to a collective responsibility to build a culture of reading.

The role of evidence and continuous improvement

Encouragingly, the strategy is grounded in evidence and a commitment to continuous improvement. Recent gains show progress is possible when interventions are sustained, but the strategy treats these gains as a prompt to keep strengthening implementation quality.

Stronger assessment and monitoring enable early identification of reading challenges and timely support — far more effective than later remediation. Embedding data-informed decision-making also helps the system adapt to emerging challenges.

From strategy to practice

The true test of the strategy lies in implementation: translating direction into consistent practice across district structures, schools and classrooms. For partners, this means sustained alignment, collaboration and accountability — supporting teachers in practical, context-sensitive ways and reinforcing an instructional model where each element strengthens the others. System transformation is long-term work, requiring persistence and coordination.

A basis for measured optimism

There is a strong basis for optimism. The strategy brings together the core components of effective literacy instruction within a system increasingly oriented towards alignment and accountability. The ambition that every child reads for meaning by age 10 by 2030 is no longer abstract: it is supported by an approach that centres teachers, prioritises early intervention and emphasises coordinated delivery. If sustained, it can shift the system from fragmented efforts to consistent practice at scale — building not only better results, but learners who can engage confidently with education and the opportunities it enables.

Simthembile Sibhayi is a strategic partnerships and development specialist with a master’s degree in community development. He is passionate about building partnerships that strengthen education systems and deliver sustainable community impact.

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