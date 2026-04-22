A community reckoning on the Senqu Bridge launch on 22 April 2026

On Wednesday, South Africa and the Kingdom of Lesotho launched the Senqu Bridge, an 825-metre extradosed structure spanning a deep gorge in the Mokhotlong District. (Facebook)

On 22 April 2026, King Letsie III of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Honourable Prime Minister Ntsokoane Matekane and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa will meet in Mokhotlong to officiate and co-launch the opening of the Senqu Bridge, an 825m extradosed cable-stayed structure rising 90m above the valley floor, constructed at an estimated cost of R2.4 billion and widely celebrated as the largest and most technically ambitious bridge ever built in Lesotho.

The ceremony will be framed, as such occasions invariably are, in the language of partnership and shared prosperity — a bilateral achievement that affirms the enduring strategic relationship between two neighbouring states and signals a new chapter in the long, complicated story of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP). The speeches will invoke economic development, regional integration, shared prosperity and water security, among others. The photographs will record completion. And the official narrative, carefully composed, institutionally endorsed and politically convenient, will present this moment as evidence that the project is working exactly as it was designed to work.

What that narrative will not say is that somewhere within earshot of the ceremony, in the community of Sekokong, families are living in houses whose walls have been cracked by the same construction blasting that made the bridge possible. These are families who were promised relocation before construction began, who raised that promise repeatedly with the implementing authority and who remain, as the bridge is inaugurated, exactly where they have always been — in homes that are no longer structurally safe — waiting for a commitment that has still not been honoured.

That gap between what was promised and what was delivered, between the precision with which the project executed its engineering ambitions and the imprecision with which it met its obligations to the communities it displaced, is not an incidental failure at the margins of an otherwise successful enterprise. It is the central human story of Phase II of the LHWP and it is the story that the celebrations of 22 April are not designed to tell.

This piece attempts to tell it.

First, let us be clear

Before proceeding, it is necessary to address a mischaracterisation that official responses to community grievances have consistently deployed: that criticism of this project’s human costs is, at its core, opposition to development itself. It is not. The conflation of these two positions is intellectually dishonest and this moment of public celebration makes it urgent to name and refuse.

The people living in the path of the Polihali Dam and the Senqu Bridge are not anti-development. They understand that Lesotho’s water is its most significant strategic resource. They understand that the bilateral relationship with South Africa carries real fiscal consequences for this country. They understand that infrastructure of this scale involves costs that must be weighed against national benefit. As a matter of fact, many have explicitly stated in a formal complaint to the Independent Recourse Mechanism of the African Development Bank that they support the objectives of Phase II and are not seeking to obstruct the project’s completion.

What they do oppose, with persistence and courage that deserves far more recognition than it has received, is the imposition of costs that are disproportionately and systematically borne by those with the least power to resist them. Meanwhile, the benefits flow elsewhere — to the national fiscus and to the industrial economy of a wealthier neighbouring state. What they demand is not the end of development but its integrity: that it keeps its promises; that it recognises communities as rights-holders, not administrative inconveniences; that it accounts honestly for what it takes and returns something genuinely proportionate.

That is not obstruction. That is the minimum threshold of justice that any development project invoking the language of human dignity is obligated to meet. The distance between that threshold and the current reality in Mokhotlong is the precise measure of what remains undone.

A treaty, a project, and the people it did not consult

The Senqu Bridge does not exist in isolation. It is a component of Phase II of the LHWP, a binational infrastructure initiative whose legal foundations are anchored in the 1986 LHWP treaty. The 1986 treaty was not concluded between two democratically accountable governments negotiating in good faith on behalf of informed and consenting citizens, a historical fact rarely foregrounded in the project’s celebratory communications but which carries considerable weight for any serious analysis of the legitimacy questions that have shadowed this project from its inception.

It was concluded between the then apartheid government of South Africa, whose foundational ideology was the systematic dispossession of Black people from their land and the denial of their political agency, and the military government in Lesotho that owed its people nothing in the way of consultation, transparency or democratic accountability. The communities of Mokhotlong who now live with the consequences of that treaty were not at the negotiating table. They were not asked. Their land, water and way of life were committed to this project before the concept of their consent had any political weight in either of the signatory states.

The 2011 Phase II Agreement was concluded in a different era. Both governments were now, at least formally, democratic. The agreement committed them to the construction of the Polihali Dam, a 38km transfer tunnel and the associated road and bridge works that include the Senqu Bridge being celebrated this week. It also represented an opportunity to do things differently to retrofit the project with the standards of participatory governance and rights-based planning that the democratic transition had made obligatory. Compensation policies were developed.Community liaison structures were established. Environmental and social impact assessments were conducted. Resettlement frameworks were written. Resettlement frameworks were written. On paper, the institutional architecture of accountability was considerably more sophisticated than anything the 1986 treaty had contemplated. What remained to be seen was whether that architecture would be built with the same rigour as the bridge or whether it would remain, like so many promises made to affected communities, impressive in design and deficient in execution.

The evidence from Mokhotlong answers that question. Frameworks were written but promises were not kept. The distance between the formal commitments of the Phase II architecture and the lived reality of affected communities is not a minor implementation gap. It is a structural failure. It reflects the same deeper question that has haunted this project since 1986**, namely, who it was ultimately designed to serve, and whose interests its institutional machinery was built to protect. The language of partnership has changed. The distribution of sacrifice and benefit has not.

What the communities gave

Long before the first cable was strung across the Senqu valley and long before the first blasting charge was detonated in the highlands of Mokhotlong, the communities living in the project area had already begun to give, not through any act of willing generosity but through the slow, accumulating logic of a project that treated their land, their resources and their way of life as the raw material from which development would be extracted and transferred, at scale, to serve interests located elsewhere.

They gave land not in the abstract sense of territorial area that can be measured in hectares and valued at a rate per square metre but in the deeply particular sense of specific fields cultivated across generations; riverbanks whose seasonal rhythms were known intimately by the families who had farmed beside them; hillsides read like texts by people who had grown up on them and whose entire practical and cultural knowledge was organised around their features and their demands. They gave grazing pastures that were not merely economic assets but the physical foundation of a herding culture whose relationship to landscape is as much about identity, inheritance and social organisation as it is about the production of livestock. They gave forests from which communities drew firewood, medicinal plants, wild vegetables, clay for pottery, grasses for thatching and the ecological knowledge accumulated across generations of intimate, careful use, resources whose loss cannot be adequately captured by any market valuation because their value was never primarily economic in the first place.

And they gave their dead. More than 570 graves have already been relocated from project-affected areas, with further relocations planned as the Polihali reservoir approaches its operational capacity and the inundation of the lower valleys makes additional exhumations unavoidable. In the context of Basotho spiritual and cultural life, where the relationship between the living and the ancestral dead is not a metaphor or a sentiment but an active, constitutive dimension of social and moral existence, where the proximity of the ancestors to the homestead carries obligations, protections and meanings that are deeply embedded in daily practice, the forced relocation of burial sites is not a logistical matter to be managed through appropriate ceremony and adequate notice. It is a rupture in the fabric of community life that no compensation policy has ever been designed to address because it does not fit into any of the categories that compensation policies recognise, and because the institutions that design those policies have generally not considered it necessary to understand, in any serious depth, what they are asking communities to give up.

Approximately 5 000 hectares of land will ultimately be submerged beneath the Polihali reservoir, a figure that is routinely cited in project communications as evidence of the enterprise’s scale and ambition but which needs to be understood not as a measurement of territory but as a description of the extent of lived space, accumulated history and embedded human meaning that will be permanently removed from the communities that have inhabited it. The project has treated these losses as compensable, as harms that can be adequately addressed through the payment of money, the provision of replacement housing and the implementation of livelihood restoration programmes. This framing reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of what is actually being displaced, which is not primarily property but a way of life whose coherence depends on precisely the features of place, relationship and inherited knowledge that the project is destroying.

Sekokong houses cracking while the bridge rose

In Sekokong, the human cost of this transformation is not theoretical, speculative or confined to the register of cultural loss that official processes find it easiest to acknowledge and hardest to compensate for. It is physical, immediate and written into the material fabric of homes that have been structurally compromised by the same construction activities that produced the bridge now being celebrated as a symbol of regional progress.

Construction of the Senqu Bridge, a structure that required extensive blasting operations in the surrounding landscape to prepare the site and extract the materials necessary for its construction, proceeded while resettlement commitments to the communities living in closest proximity to the works remained substantially unfulfilled, in direct contravention of the project’s own safeguard commitments. These commitments had established the principle that communities would be relocated before, not during or after, construction activities that posed risks to their safety and their property. The blasting operations caused serious structural damage to homes in the affected communities, cracking walls, weakening foundations and, in some cases, rendering structures that families had no means to repair or abandon effectively uninhabitable. When this damage was reported to the implementing authority, the response was inadequate to the point of insult: superficial cosmetic repairs that concealed the visible manifestations of structural harm without addressing its underlying causes, leaving families to live with the ongoing deterioration of homes that could no longer be trusted to protect them.

The contrast that this situation produces is not merely troubling but morally instructive in ways that deserve to be stated directly. A project with the institutional capacity, the financial resources and the technical expertise to spend R2.4 billion constructing one of the most sophisticated bridge designs in the history of southern African infrastructure, an extradosed cable-stayed structure engineered to withstand the extreme climatic and geological conditions of Lesotho’s highlands, designed to remain serviceable for generations and executed with the kind of precision that brings three heads of government to a ceremony of inauguration, was simultaneously unable, or unwilling, to prevent the structural deterioration of the ordinary homes of the ordinary people living in its shadow, or to provide adequate repair when that deterioration was brought to its attention. The bridge received the full force of the project’s institutional attention, its financial investment and its technical ambition. The homes beside it received cosmetic repairs and unfulfilled promises.

What the bridge replaced and what it cannot replace

The record must show that the Senqu Bridge was not built as an addition to the existing infrastructure of the Mokhotlong highlands.It was, in fact, built as a replacement for infrastructure that the project itself is in the process of destroying.

The bridge replaces an existing crossing that will be permanently submerged once the Polihali Dam is filled to operational capacity — a crossing whose loss is a direct and foreseeable consequence of the project’s own design, not an act of God or an accident of geography that the project is generously moving to mitigate.

What the project presents as a contribution to Lesotho’s infrastructure landscape is, more precisely, a partial remedy for an infrastructure deficit that the project has itself created. The framing of this compensatory engineering as a gift, rather than as the partial discharge of an obligation, reflects the same asymmetry of power and narrative that has characterised the project’s relationship with affected communities throughout its implementation.

The substitution, moreover, is incomplete in ways that the bridge, however impressive its engineering, cannot address. What is being replaced is narrow and specific: a route across water that will ensure continued access to Mokhotlong, Sani Pass and the surrounding highland communities when the existing crossings disappear beneath the reservoir — an important function, certainly, but a function that does nothing to restore the valley that the reservoir will swallow; to return to farming communities the fields they have lost; to reconstruct the ecological systems that construction has degraded; or to rebuild the social fabric of communities that have been held in a state of suspended animation for over a decade.

They have been told to stop improving their homes, told to stop planting their fields, told to defer the ordinary investments of a living community in its own future because relocation was coming soon.

The bridge ensures that people can get to Mokhotlong. It does not address what has been taken from the people of Mokhotlong or what kind of life remains possible in a landscape that has been so profoundly and permanently altered.

To its credit, the Lesotho Highlands Development Authority, the project’s implementing authority, has developed compensation policies, established community liaison structures and initiated livelihood restoration programmes whose formal design reflects a serious engagement with the social and economic impacts of displacement.

At the national level, the project contributes substantially to both GDP and government revenue in ways that matter enormously for a small, landlocked economy whose fiscal options are structurally constrained by its geography and its dependence on a single dominant neighbour. These are not trivial achievements, and an honest accounting of the project must include them.

But macroeconomic aggregate gains do not translate automatically — or even reliably — into justice for the specific communities that generated them through their sacrifice. The evidence from the Mokhotlong highlands, including testimony from communities who say plainly and on the record that they were materially better off before the project arrived, requires a more honest engagement with the distribution of costs and benefits than the ceremonies of 22 April are equipped to provide.

The water that moved and the water that did not

There is an irony embedded in the material conditions of life in the communities most directly affected by the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP). The project’s entire rationale rests on the movement of water: the transfer of hundreds of millions of cubic metres per year from the Orange-Senqu River system to the water-stressed industrial economy of Gauteng.

That transfer is contractually guaranteed, precisely measured and protected by an international treaty whose terms both governments have consistently prioritised.

The communities living alongside the infrastructure that makes this transfer possible do not share in its reliability. In a few documented instances, access to clean water has deteriorated as a direct consequence of construction. Streams relied upon for domestic use have been polluted by blasting debris and construction runoff.

Traditional water sources have been cut off by new roads and project fences that have altered the physical geography of access without providing adequate alternatives. Women and girls, who bear the primary responsibility for domestic water collection in these communities, have been left walking longer distances to more distant and less reliable sources, in conditions of greater physical exposure and personal risk, to secure the most basic requirement of household survival.

The analytical point that this situation makes visible is not subtle. A project whose entire purpose is the export of water from Lesotho’s highlands has made water materially harder to access for the highland communities who live at its source.

This is not an incidental side effect of implementation, nor a temporary disruption that will be resolved when construction is complete, but a structural consequence of a project framework that was designed, from its inception, to optimise the transfer of water to Gauteng. It treated the water security of the communities generating that transfer as a secondary and largely administrative concern, to be managed through mitigation measures rather than guaranteed through enforceable rights.

The women who were never counted

Any serious analysis of the distribution of harm in the LHWP must confront the gendered dimensions of that distribution directly and without the evasions that official project communications have historically preferred — the acknowledgement of gender as a concern that appears in policy language without producing substantive changes in practice.

The evidence from the project area is unambiguous: the costs of this project have not fallen equally on all members of affected communities but have been concentrated with particular severity on women — most acutely on those in the most vulnerable social positions: elderly women, widowed women, women with disabilities and young girls navigating social environments that the project has made significantly more dangerous.

The mechanisms through which this concentration of harm operates are multiple, intersecting and, in many cases, entirely predictable. Compensation frameworks organised around the “head of household” model — a model that reflects the patriarchal structure of customary land tenure in the highlands of Lesotho — have systematically excluded women from receiving direct compensation for the loss of land and assets.

In practical terms, women have been the primary managers and users of these resources throughout their adult lives. Yet compensation is directed into the hands of male relatives, who may or may not share it equitably. This leaves women who have farmed the same fields for decades with nothing in their own name and no independent basis from which to rebuild their livelihoods.

The project’s compensation policy, in this respect, does not merely fail to challenge gender inequalities embedded in customary law; it actively reproduces and reinforces them.

The consequences of this structural exclusion cascade through every dimension of women’s lives in the project area. Young girls, in communities where the arrival of large, male-dominated construction workforces has disrupted the social order, have faced exploitation, including sexual exploitation, with serious and lasting consequences.

These outcomes were not unforeseeable. Phase I of the project, completed two decades earlier, produced documented evidence of the same patterns of harm: the exclusion of women from compensation, the exacerbation of gender-based violence and the deepening of women’s economic vulnerability.

Phase II was designed with that evidence available. The gender-responsive frameworks that could have interrupted these patterns were not developed, implemented or enforced. This is not a failure of knowledge but a failure of political and institutional will.

When we ask who paid the real price for the R2.4 billion Senqu Bridge — who absorbed the costs that the project’s national accounts do not record and its ceremonies do not acknowledge — the answer requires us to look at the rural women and girls of Mokhotlong. They paid the most. They received the least.

And yet, on 22 April, as heads of state inaugurated a structure that cost more than the annual budgets of many African nations, the particular sacrifice of these women will not be mentioned.

What genuine partnership looks like

The Senqu Bridge is, by any objective engineering standard, a remarkable achievement — a structure of genuine technical ambition, built in conditions of considerable difficulty, that will provide lasting value for the connectivity of the Mokhotlong highlands. It will stand as evidence of what the bilateral partnership between Lesotho and South Africa is capable of producing when its institutional resources are fully mobilised behind a well-defined objective.

The LHWP as a whole generates royalties that contribute meaningfully to the Lesotho fiscus, produces hydroelectric power that reduces the country’s dependence on expensive imported energy and sustains an economic relationship with South Africa that, whatever its asymmetries, carries real benefits for a country whose geographic enclosure and limited resource base make regional economic integration a strategic necessity rather than a mere preference. None of this is in dispute, and none of this is what the residents of Mokhotlong are asking to undo.

What is in dispute — and what the occasion of 22 April makes both possible and necessary to say with clarity — is whether the value that this project generates is being produced in a manner that is consistent with the rights of the residents who make it possible through their sacrifice and whether the relationship between the two governments, the implementing authority and the people of Mokhotlong deserves to be described as a partnership in any meaningful sense of that term. Or whether it is better understood as a set of bilateral arrangements that have consistently prioritised the interests of states and financiers over the rights of the rural residents whose land, water and way of life provide the material foundation on which those arrangements rest.

Partnership, in any usage that takes human rights seriously, is not measured in the agreements concluded between governments in diplomatic settings, or in the engineering achievements those agreements make possible, or in the aggregate economic benefits they generate for national treasuries. It is measured in the daily experience of the people who are most affected by it — in whether the promises made to them are kept; in whether the costs they bear are acknowledged and compensated with honesty and proportionality; in whether their voices are heard and their grievances addressed by mechanisms with the capacity and the will to produce meaningful remedy; and in whether the institutions claiming to act in their interest treat them as subjects with rights or as objects of development whose welfare is a secondary consideration.

By that measure, what exists in Mokhotlong is not yet a partnership. What exists is a profound and documented irregularity in which one side provides the water, the land, the ancestral burial sites, the medicinal forests, the submerged agricultural fields, the polluted streams, the cracked walls and the accumulated social costs of over a decade of suspended living, and the other side provides the financing, the engineering, the royalty payments into a central treasury that does not automatically reach the residents generating them, and the narrative of success that is being celebrated this week.

That asymmetry does not become partnership merely because both governments endorse it and both governments benefit from it. And it does not become development merely because it produces infrastructure of spectacular technical achievement — at R2.4 billion a bridge.

Development done right — development worthy of the name, development that can honestly invoke the language of human dignity and community benefit without those terms becoming code words for the management of the people in development’s path — looks structurally different from what has happened in Mokhotlong.

It begins with meaningful consultation before commitments are made, not after they have been enshrined in international treaties negotiated without resident participation.

It keeps its resettlement promises before construction begins, not after construction is complete and the bridge is ready for its ceremony.

It recognises women as independent rights holders whose entitlement to compensation does not flow through the gender hierarchies of customary law, but is grounded in their own agency, their own contribution and their own relationship to the land that is being taken.

It guarantees access to clean water for residents living at the source of the water being exported to a wealthier country’s industrial economy.

It treats the environmental degradation caused by construction as a breach requiring remedy, not as a temporary inconvenience to be acknowledged in an environmental management plan and then absorbed by the residents who live with it.

And it answers, directly and on the record, the question that the residents of Mokhotlong have been asking for years, and that the three leaders standing on this bridge have both the power and the obligation to address:

Is what has been taken from these residents, under treaties they did not sign, through processes they were not meaningfully consulted about, and in the name of a development whose benefits they have not equitably shared, proportionate to what they have received in return?

As the ribbon is cut on 22 April, the residents of Mokhotlong will still be waiting — waiting for compensation that was promised and has not come; waiting for water they can reach without risking harm; waiting for resettlement that was announced over a decade ago and remains incomplete; and waiting, above all, for the recognition that they are not the backdrop against which development is performed for the cameras, but its intended purpose and most essential test.

The R2.4 billion bridge stands solid, precisely engineered and ready to be celebrated by governments that can point to it as evidence that the partnership is working. But the gap that it represents — between what was promised and what was delivered; between the precision of its engineering and the imprecision of its obligations to the residents it displaced; between the water that was transferred and the lives that were disrupted; between the national gains that are proudly announced and the local losses that are quietly absorbed — is not a gap that engineering can close.

That gap is closed by justice: by compensation paid in full; by relocation conducted with dignity; by women recognised as rights holders; by complaints answered with remedy; and by residents treated as partners in their own development rather than as a cost of someone else’s.

The residents of Mokhotlong are not asking for the bridge to come down. They are asking for the standards that justified building it — the human rights standards, the safeguard standards, the basic standards of dignity and proportionality that both governments formally endorse — to be applied with the same rigour, the same ambition and the same institutional commitment to the lives the project has displaced.

That is not anti-development. That is what development owes. And until that debt is honoured — until the residents of Mokhotlong can stand beside their leaders on a bridge and say, with honest conviction, that what was taken from them was proportionate to what they received in return — what is being celebrated on 22 April is not partnership but completion. And completion, for those who paid the price, is not the same thing as enough.

Advocate Mosa Letsie is a programme lawyer at Seinoli Legal Centre