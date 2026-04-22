JD Vance thinks he is more Catholic than the Pope

US Vice President JD Vance. (Flickr)

In August of 2019, at the age of 35 years old – JD Vance got baptised in Ohio, and became a member of the Roman Catholic Church. The largest christian organization on the planet with over 1.4 billion membership. Just after roughly 6 years, as a member of the church, Vice President Vance thinks that he is more catholic than Pope Leo XIV.

The choice faced by JD Vance of late has not been an easy one. Even though some reports indicate that the man has somewhat been against the war with Iran in private, and probably the lonely voice in the Trump administration. Vance, still bears collective responsibilty for every decision and every action undertaken by this administration and he fully knows that. And this is why, he publicly continues to speak in favor of the war with Iran, and expresses his undying support for his boss President Donald J. Trump.

In fact, JD knows that to go aganist the grain or publicly contradict the President of the United States of America, would be political sucide for him or anyone for that matter. Thus, anyone reasonable politician or political analyst can understand this predicament or rather dialema that the US Vice President is faced with or is entangilled in. However, what is unacceptable is the idea that JD Vance can lecture or tell Pope Leo XIV to not speak out aganist the US/Isreali war on Iran.

Long before JD Vance became a catholic, or even Vice President of the United States of America. The Catholic Church has upheld its long tradition of being a moral campus of its members and the world at large. The church has stood up aganist poverty, hunger, war etc,. Therefore, just because the current Pope has a difference of opinion with President Trump, Vance thinks that he can come to the defense of his boss by suggesting that the Pope has crossed his line, when he spoke against the war in Iran. This is absurd, and totally shameful – the best thing Vance should have done is to be quiet if he had no guts to tell his boss, that the war in Iran is immorale and unjustifiable. Because Pope Leo XIV has spoken aganist this war of aggression by Israel and the United States on Iran, he has bceome the target of attacks by the Trump administration – calling him all sorts of names. Speaking to a conservative audience, at the University of Georgia, Vice President Vance said, “In the same way that its important for the vice president of the United States to be careful when i talk about matters of punliv policy, I think its very, very important for the Pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology.”

This is abosultely shokcing to hear such a statement from a catholic, implying that perhaps the Pope was careless in his utterances and then, goes on to issue a word of caution to Pope Leo. Let us be clear, JD Vance is in no position to suggest that the Pope should be careful when discussing theology, just because the holy father has simply condemned the war in Iran. Just few days before the Vice President made such remarks, Pope Leo XIV posted on his social media that “God’s heart is torn apart by wars, violence, injustice and lies.”

To make matters worse, Vance doubled down on his comments by suggesting that “In some cases, it would be better for the Vatican to stick to matters of morality.” It is difficult to make sense of this statement, because in reality this is exactly what Pope XIV is doing, he is speaking out on matters of morality like this illegal war in Iran, and the need for peace. Honestly, what can be more significant in terms of issues of morality than that matters of war and peace? Basically, the holy father is doing his job, and keeping up with the traditions of the church to speak for the voiceless, i.e the thousands of people who have already died in this war, caring for the poor, the hunger, and the migrants – all these are fundamental moral issues. And we expect that a graduate from Yale University would understand this more than anyone else.

After all is said and done, and in the final anaylsis, JD Vance will do well not to take sides in this rift between Pope XIV, and President Trump. But rather remain a faithful member of the Catholic church, without sacrificng his faith for political expidency. Actualy, one would have thought that the Trump adminsitration would be very supportive of the first ever American Pope (Pope Leo XIV), especailly that Trump and his MAGA movement claims to be America first.

Unfortunately, this is not the case with Pope Leo XIV and the current US administration. Nonetheless, the Catholic church has a proven and undeniable record of consistency in humantrian aid and for standing up aganist the wars, violence and injustice. Hence, the current Pope is not and should not been seen as doing anything out of the ordinary, if anything he is just doing his job.

JD Vance will be making a catastrophic mistake to think that he is more Catholic than the Pope. The thought that he can render advice or lecture the holy father on matters of theology or morality, is completely a joke. Vice President Vance should remember that politicians come and go, but the church will and has stood the test of time.