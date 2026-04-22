SANRAL: Building bridges of organisational turnaround and economic connectivity

On Wednesday, South Africa and the Kingdom of Lesotho launched the Senqu Bridge, an 825-metre extradosed structure spanning a deep gorge in the Mokhotlong District. (Facebook)

On Wednesday, South Africa and the Kingdom of Lesotho launched the Senqu Bridge, an 825-metre extradosed structure spanning a deep gorge in the Mokhotlong District as part of Phase II of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project. Built at a cost of approximately R2.4 billion within a broader R53 billion multi-phase system, the bridge is not a standalone asset. As the Polihali Dam fills and existing routes are submerged, it will maintain connectivity across the reservoir, linking remote communities to the national road network and ensuring the A1 route between Mokhotlong and Maseru remains open. Its engineering reflects the demands of one of Southern Africa’s most challenging terrains, but its significance lies in the institution.

The Senqu Bridge sits within a treaty-based system that harnesses the Orange–Senqu River to supply water to South Africa’s Integrated Vaal River System, while enabling Lesotho to generate hydropower and derive long-term economic benefits. It is therefore not merely a crossing, but a component of a corridor that links water security, energy generation and transport connectivity into a single system underpinning regional industrial activity.

This must be read not in isolation but in a much larger context, both regional and institutional, as I will elaborate later. The Kazungula Bridge, linking Botswana and Zambia at the confluence of Zimbabwe and Namibia, has transformed a long-standing bottleneck into a strategic trade corridor within the North-South logistics route. In South Africa, the ongoing construction of the Msikaba Bridge represents the next phase in completing the N2 Wild Coast corridor, which is intended to reduce travel times, lower logistics costs and integrate coastal and inland economies more effectively.

The Senqu Bridge must therefore be understood not as an isolated pile of concrete and steel, but as part of a complex system requiring sustained coordination across governments, technical agencies, financiers and communities over extended periods. What has been inaugurated this week is not only physical connectivity but also the institutional capability required to sustain it over time.

Although SANRAL is not directly responsible for the Senqu Bridge, the project remains instructive. It demonstrates that large-scale infrastructure is less about individual assets than about the institutional systems that enable them. Road agencies function, at their core, as coordination mechanisms that align technical execution with economic purpose and political reality. The bridge, therefore, serves as a lens through which to examine the organisational capability required to build and sustain corridors of connectivity, which is ultimately the domain in which SANRAL operates.

Just over a decade ago, the South African National Roads Agency found itself in a profound legitimacy crisis precipitated by the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project and the introduction of electronic tolling. What had been a relatively low-visibility, but high-performing state entity became the focal point of sustained public contestation. An agency with a credible record in delivering and maintaining national road infrastructure was, in a short period, recast as a reputational liability, illustrating how quickly institutional perceptions can shift when coherence breaks down.

The dominant narrative at the time emphasised a failure of consultation. That interpretation is incomplete. Engagement with stakeholders did take place and was undertaken at scale. The deeper failure lay in the political economy within which the policy was introduced. Cost recovery through user charges collided with a constrained economic environment, leading to depleted institutional trust. Organised actors mobilised effectively against the policy, and once the issue was politicised, it moved beyond the control of the implementing agency.

In such contexts, institutions become carriers of broader system-wide tensions. The roads agency came to function as the visible interface of a contested policy choice, absorbing the backlash that its principals were unwilling or unable to manage directly. Media sentiment deteriorated, other organs of state distanced themselves, and financial markets began to incorporate governance risk into their assessment of the agency’s instruments. The erosion of trust was therefore not only reputational, but material.

My own vantage point during this period, serving as Chief of Staff to Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe, provided direct insight into the state’s response through the Inter-Ministerial Committee established to address the impasse. The process was extensive, involving organised labour, business, civil society and religious groupings alongside broader public consultations. It was also corrective rather than preventative. By the time engagement reached this level, positions had hardened, and the agency’s credibility had already been significantly eroded.

The Committee succeeded in securing reduced toll tariffs and enabling implementation to proceed, but the underlying credibility deficit persisted. The agency remained operationally functional but reputationally weakened. The episode is instructive precisely because it reveals a structural vulnerability that affects technically competent institutions operating within contested policy environments. When coherence between policy design, timing and public sentiment breaks down, performance alone is insufficient to restore trust. A more deliberate process of institutional realignment becomes necessary.

More than a decade later, the contrast is striking. SANRAL’s brand has not only stabilised but also strengthened materially. This transformation is not the product of communication strategy alone, but of sustained operational performance over time.

The agency manages approximately 27,000 kilometres of strategic national roads, carrying a disproportionate share of traffic and long-distance freight. These routes remain the best-maintained in the country, reflecting consistent operational discipline. In institutional terms, this is significant. Large public brands are not aesthetic constructs. They function as signals that condense complex information about capability, reliability and quality into a form that users, investors and policymakers can interpret.

A strong brand communicates that an organisation can manage complexity, coordinate across constraints and deliver repeatedly over time. It is built through alignment between what an institution promises and what it consistently delivers. Where this alignment is sustained, confidence accumulates. Where it fractures, credibility erodes rapidly, and recovery becomes both costly and uncertain. In this sense, SANRAL’s role extends beyond the provision of roads to the construction and maintenance of corridors of trade that structure economic activity across space.

The recovery of SANRAL reflects a deliberate process of institutional realignment. Stakeholder engagement was repositioned as a core governance function rather than a peripheral activity. Organisational structures were clarified, performance systems strengthened and accountability enforced. Most importantly, operational delivery was treated as the foundation upon which reputation rests, rather than as a secondary outcome of managing perceptions.

A similar pattern can be observed in South Africa’s electricity sector, where early signs of recovery have been driven by a reordering of institutional fundamentals rather than by attempts to reshape public perception. Leadership coherence has involved aligning authority, expertise and accountability so that execution is not fragmented across competing centres of influence. Governance has functioned as a mechanism of discipline, clarifying roles and ensuring that operational outcomes can be traced directly to institutional decisions.

As performance stabilises, expectations begin to shift. This shift is not rhetorical, but empirical, grounded in repeated evidence of delivery over time. Market participants, users and political principals update their assessments based on observed performance rather than stated intent, and credibility is gradually restored as predictability improves.

The broader implication is that institutional credibility is an endogenous outcome of aligned systems. Where leadership, governance and execution reinforce one another, performance generates its own legitimacy. SANRAL’s turnaround is therefore not only organisational in character, but economic in consequence and institutional in implication.

What remains uncertain, however, is whether the state learns. The turnarounds at SANRAL and in the electricity sector contain practical knowledge about what works under real conditions, developed over time and at considerable cost. That knowledge does not transfer automatically. It must be deliberately extracted, codified and transmitted across the system if isolated instances of recovery are to become durable patterns of capability.

This is the institutional learning problem that South Africa has yet to resolve. Reform remains episodic rather than cumulative. Each agency that recovers tends to do so in relative isolation, without structured exchange with others confronting similar constraints. The conditions that enabled SANRAL’s recovery are not sector-specific. They are generalisable (e.g. effective governance, organisational coherence, execution capability, effective brand building). However, generalisation, apart from strict governance, policy and regulatory interventions, requires the development of communities of practice through which experience and method are shared, tested and adapted across contexts.

SANRAL’s, like that of Eskom, turnaround is therefore not only organisational in character, but economic in consequence and institutional in implication. The Senqu Bridge connects communities across a deep gorge. The more demanding challenge is to connect what the state has learned about institutional recovery across the equally deep divides within government itself. Until that connection is made, the lessons of recovery will remain local, and the state will continue to relearn, at avoidable cost, what it has already, through considerable effort, come to understand.