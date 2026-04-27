Congratulations on Freedom Day: From the struggle against apartheid to a strategic alliance

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ambassador of Russia to the Republic of South Africa Roman Ambarov

“The Russian people made a special contribution to the elimination of racial tyranny in South Africa and the establishment of democracy. For helping to liberate all the people of South Africa from an inhuman system, we say from the bottom of our heart: “Spasiba Bolshoi!””

On this solemn and joyous day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all South Africans on your national holiday – Freedom Day.

We celebrate the historic milestone of 27 April 1994 – the day all South Africans stood as equal citizens to cast their votes. This marked the definitive end of apartheid, a triumph of a long and noble struggle for justice and human dignity. Freedom Day is a powerful symbol of national unity, the very cornerstone of the new South Africa. Its significance resonates globally, proving that profound and peaceful transformation is possible.

This hard-won victory was achieved with steadfast international solidarity. It is with utmost pride that I underscore the role of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, which stood as one of the most consistent and committed allies of the South African people in their fight.

Our shared history is not a single chapter, but a sustained partnership spanning decades. Soviet support was multifaceted, adapting to the changing needs of your liberation struggle. From the moment apartheid was institutionalized, the Soviet Union used its voice at the United Nations to condemn the regime as a crime against humanity. This principled stand was solidified after the tragic Sharpeville Massacre of 1960, where 69 peaceful protesters lost their lives. Soviet backing for the subsequent UN resolution was crucial in rallying the world against apartheid.

As the struggle intensified, so did the nature of our support. Following the Rivonia Trial, the resistance turned to armed struggle, and the Soviet Union became a principal ally.

We provided a wide range of material support and extended a helping hand in comprehensive military training to Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK).

Our strong backing for the pivotal Morogoro Conference in 1969 in Tanzania helped reshape and revitalize the liberation movement’s strategy.

A key moment came in 1975, when the apartheid regime invaded Angola. USSR’s large-scale support to the MPLA was instrumental in repelling that invasion. This secured Angola as a crucial rear base for the struggle for the next 15 years. From 1976 to 1991 more than 200 Soviet instructors and staff were stationed in MK military camps in Angola, it is estimated than around 10 000 – 12 000 MK fighters received Soviet training outside of South Africa. During this period, our diplomacy redoubled its efforts, successfully pushing for a mandatory international arms embargo against the apartheid state.

Parallel to the military struggle, we invested in South Africa’s future. The USSR offered thousands of educational scholarships. Institutions like Moscow’s Patrice Lumumba People’s Friendship University trained a generation of your future engineers, doctors, economists, and administrators. This was a strategic investment in the human foundation of the post-apartheid nation to come.

When the possibility of a negotiated settlement emerged, Soviet policy adapted to encourage a political solution, ensuring the ANC had the upper hand in negotiations. And when the USSR dissolved in 1991, Russia consciously inherited and continued these profound bonds. Our support evolved dynamically –from diplomatic advocacy, to core partnership in resistance, to building the platform for your future.

This shared history of solidarity is the unshakable bedrock of our modern relationship. The trust forged in common struggle created a unique understanding between our nations.

The relationship between Russia and South Africa elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2013, solidifying a long-term cooperative framework. This partnership has been structured and advanced through a series of pivotal bilateral agreements, beginning with the 1999 Declaration on the Principles of Friendly Relations and Partnership signed by Presidents Boris Yeltsyn and Nelson Mandela, and the 2006 Treaty of Friendship and Partnership signed by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Thabo Mbeki. The foundational 2013 Joint Declaration was subsequently updated by the 2018 Joint Statement, reflecting the dynamic evolution of mutual commitments.

On the global stage, our strategic alignment continues. Within BRICS, we work together to reform outdated global institutions and uphold international law. This collaboration extends seamlessly to the United Nations and the G20, where our coordinated approaches to challenges –from conflict resolution to food security –strengthen genuine multilateralism.

Today, our cooperation is vibrant and forward-looking. In trade, we are expanding settlements in national currencies and increasing work in mining, energy, and agriculture. Joint projects in nuclear energy, space, and biotechnology are opening new frontiers for mutual benefit. Cultural ties, academic exchanges, and tourism continue to strengthen the living bridge between our peoples.

Looking ahead, the potential of Russian-South African relations is significant, and our political will to realize it is strong. Guided by our shared past and contemporary strategic goals, we are dedicated to deepening this privileged partnership. We will ensure it continues to serve the fundamental interests of both our nations and contributes to a more just and stable world.

Celebrating Freedom Day is also a moment to reflect on our enduring connection. Our paths, from shared struggles to the joint pursuit of a better world, are profoundly linked.

Let us honour this common history by continuing to build a partnership that promises greater prosperity and security for all our people.

I wish all South Africans a meaningful and reflective Freedom Day.

His Excellency Roman Ambarov,

Ambassador of Russia to the Republic of South Africa