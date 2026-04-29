The Lego blocks have done what a thousand NGO reports cannot do. They have made it clear that the emperor is butt naked.

The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) now walks through the world like the naked ruler in Hans Christian Andersen’s The Emperor’s New Clothes, long after the child has shouted the truth from the crowd. Ronald Reagan’s administration sent this emperor onto the global parade route in the 1980s, tailored in democracy seminars, human-rights reports, exile scripts and diplomatic manners, with a voice trained to sound unlike the CIA after it discovered office etiquette. Now that its imperial attire has been ripped off, one almost wants to pack its nakedness into a CIA museum drawer with rotary phones, fake defectors, Cold War stationery, donor manuals and training guides for respectable regime-change coups.

Iran’s military and creative genius may just do the Global South a great favour: make sure that drawer stays shut and spare the rest of us from being dragged down the Libyan road, where humanitarian language arrived first and mass destruction followed wearing empire’s polished shoes.

Some forty-seven years after Washington began punishing Iran for breaking from US control, and while Iran absorbs the fury of Israel and the United States, the Islamic Republic has produced a weapon that may terrify Washington more than its own fever dream of an Iranian nuclear war programme.

Lego.

More precisely, Lego-themed AI videos that blow the holy cow out of America’s bloated belly.

@michaelsesay82 New Iranian Lego video.🇮🇷 HOW is Iran THIS FAST? Lego Style Video on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner turning into absolute chaos. Video from Persiaboi Hemmat Studios. ♬ original sound – Michael Baimba Ojuku Sesay

After releasing its insightful and downright hilarious Lego videos, ripping empire’s clothing to shreds, the recent Washington Hilton shooting spectacle gave Lego Iran yet another gift from the empire’s props cupboard. Trump was evacuated, the press class trembled inside its own mythology, and the security state rushed in to wrap the incident in heroicism and victimology.

The new Lego video mocks the fakery of the performance itself: tuxedos, cameras, panic, presidential survival, wounded democracy and the instant conversion of crisis into political drama.

This spectacle belongs to the same ‘demonocracy’p choreography that NED has rehearsed for decades: crisis, cameras, donor-funded NGOs on standby, security language ready for deployment, and a media class trained to turn panic into proof of imperial innocence. Iran’s Lego offensive does its finest work here because it refuses the script at the exact moment empire expects sanctification.

These timeous Lego satires hold up a plastic mirror to the infantile politics of young settler democracies that imagine themselves as guardians of civilisation. The plastic block medium obliterates empire’s fake respectability with precision. It reveals how the United States and Israel perform adulthood through flags, missiles, podiums and generals, while their politics remain trapped in the nursery of conquest, tantrum and entitlement.

In Iran’s Lego land, Trump turns into Buzz Lightyear in blocks, a toy saviour floating through his own plastic fantasy of heroism. Netanyahu appears as a block-faced war ghoul, forever auditioning for victimhood while standing on bloodstained rubble. NED sits in the corner as the CIA’s donor-funded dummy, wearing a democracy bib and clutching a grant form while pretending that its NGO toys amount to moral authority.

The Lego videos understand America as a B-grade horror franchise with missiles. The Shining re-arrives as Trump on a tiny tricycle, a toddler of empire pedalling through haunted corridors of his own paranoia, while the blonde press secretary enters like demon Barbie on uppers, announcing apocalypse in salesman tones as plastic Epstein-shaped shadows wait off-screen for their close-up.

The satire hits its target because it avoids empire’s slippery language and humiliates empire’s costume instead. It takes the podium, the bunker, the flag, the general, the press secretary, the missile, the presidential hubris and the sanctimonious vocabulary of liberal democracy, then shrinks the whole performance into coloured blocks. The image tells the viewer what the think-tank reports try to hide: these people who claim to manage the world have the emotional structure of spoilt children with bloodlust and weapons.

NED cannot compete with that because it belongs to yesterday’s propaganda machine. It imagines that a “documentation centre” in Washington can speak as Iran, and that a university panel can turn regime-change politics into conscience. Its fake democracy script remains simple: America funds the actors, trains the chorus, feeds the journalists, briefs the parliaments, guides the sanctions lobby and then announces that civil society has spoken.

The old CIA once handled this work through darker, more visibly violent corridors. NED now performs its subterfuge with coffee urns, letterheads, strategic plans and a humanitarian smile. The coup memo mutates into a grant proposal while the asset rebrands as a fellow. The destabilisation cell calls itself civil society, and the propaganda pamphlet returns as a human-rights report with footnotes. Liberal media serves as its town crier.

Iran has endured the violence of the CIA and Mossad, as well as NED’s necrophilic democracy project, since the Islamic Revolution removed the country from direct US command in 1979. Washington lost the Shah, lost its ensured oil order and lost one of its most useful regional instruments. Since then, America has punished Iran through sanctions, assassinations, sabotage, military threats, exile media and the endless moral lectures of a state that arms Israel to murder children and poses as global conscience.

Lego reflects the West’s psychological warfare on Iran back onto itself because it attacks the psychic need at the centre of empire. The West needs grandeur, marble halls, grave anchors, military and “expert” panels that dress panic as policy. Iran gives it plastic. That plastic devastates because it exposes the tyrant infant beneath the uniform.

Psychological warfare enters the nervous system before the mind. NED uses institutional legitimacy as a weapon. It creates reports with clean headings, panels with earnest faces, NGO names with moral stench and media claims packaged in bureaucratic authority. Iran’s Lego satire reverses that operation. It makes the West feel ridiculous. It turns shame back toward the aggressor.

Most importantly, it forces the West’s citizens to stare at their own delusion in plastic form.

Mockery frightens power because power answers disagreement with NGO reports, fake media stories and security language, while ridicule desecrates the costume. The Lego visionaries use empire’s own cultural junkyard against it: rap songs threaded with Persian musical trills, Strait Outta Iran, drunken Hegseth, Kash Patel trapped inside a Billy Joel parody, Trump’s bruised hand, the Epstein-shaped file and White House war messaging that already looks like a video-game trailer. Iran miniaturises the absurdity, adds plastic artillery, plastic warships and plastic generals, then leaves empire looking like a cheap franchise that has lost control of its own merchandise.

The Lego offensive also ridicules the stock tropes that NED and its media cousins keep throwing at Iran like stale bread at a prison wall: women’s rights, beheadings, live executions, nuclear warheads, fanatics in robes, men who hate women and mullahs who dream of apocalypse. Iranian leaders have repeatedly stated that nuclear weapons violate Islamic law, with Ayatollah Khamenei describing nuclear arms as haram, yet Lego America cannot hear what it cannot use. It needs the nuclear monster, so it builds one.

That is the real comedy inside the plastic. The NED machine wants Iran trapped in the West’s nightmare alphabet: hijab, prison, gallows, uranium, fanatic, woman, rescue. Lego breaks the alphabet. It turns the American imagination back on itself and shows a frightened empire inventing monsters it can bomb, women it can save, democracies it can drain and enemies it can punish.

Iran offends Washington because it refuses to behave like a defeated colony. The United States can tolerate monarchies, apartheid allies, prison states and war criminals when they serve Washington. Iran’s crime lies in sovereignty, and sovereignty drives empire mad.

NED’s vampire democracy feeds on crisis, then sells the feeding as human rights. It devours sovereignty in the name of democracy. It sups on grief, then presents it as documentation. It sucks the blood from political life, then names the drained body civil society.

Iran’s Lego counterattack may be one of the sharpest narrative strikes of this moment because it refuses the empire’s demand for reverence. Perhaps with enough Global South irreverence we can laugh empire into the beyond and scrub this realm of its projectile tantrums, democracy bibs, donor rattles, missile toys and endless demand that humanity bow before the nursery of Western power.

The Lego blocks have done what a thousand NGO reports cannot do. They have made it clear that the emperor is butt naked.