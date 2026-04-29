UN reform: Tackling three interrelated challenges

The UN faces a pivotal moment. To stay relevant and advance human rights, reform must move beyond basic housekeeping.

Established in 1945, the United Nations was crafted by the power structures and philosophies dominant in the aftermath of World War II. Its Charter and framework were designed with the interests of the victorious nations in mind, setting a perspective that has steered the UN for generations. As global conditions evolve, however, calls for reforming the UN have become increasingly urgent. These demands extend far beyond simple bureaucratic tweaks or downsizing. They require a fundamental reevaluation of the organization’s mission, design, and credibility.

The UN’s current system is rooted in the dynamics of its founding year, even though the world has moved forward through decolonization, emerging economic powers, and technological progress. Should the UN fail to update itself, it risks maintaining an outdated view that doesn’t represent most member states or much of the global population.

Recent reform suggestions have often focused mainly on administrative efficiency—merging agencies, slashing bureaucracy, or ensuring steady funding. While these steps may make operations smoother, they fall short of resolving the deeper structural problems that threaten the UN’s significance. True reform must challenge the underlying assumptions powering the organization, not simply its day-to-day functioning.

Overzealous cuts in administration can weaken essential missions, lower staff morale, and erode trust among members, especially those who depend on the UN to uphold international standards and defend human rights. Reform efforts should critically analyze the UN’s central purpose and legitimacy to ensure it serves a diverse and changing global community.

Past reform measures, ranging from Kofi Annan’s initiatives to António Guterres’ UN80 agenda, have mostly addressed variations of institutional coherence rather than core systemic issues. Secretaries-General tend to focus on these reforms because they can push them forward with minimal political resistance. Administrative changes allow major powers to also highlight “efficiency” at home while occulting the deeper and bigger shifts necessary for the UN to respond effectively to modern challenges. Unless accompanied by broader actions, even the UN80 agenda risks falling short.

Authentic reform needs to inspect global power balances and whose interests shape international policies. It must also confront today’s pressing challenges to peace and security, like climate change and persistent inequalities made worse by prevailing international trade and financial practices.

Scholars have pointed out three main principles—rooted in the UN’s founding ideals—that are crucial for reviewing and improving the organization to meet current issues. The first principle involves achieving civilizational balance; thinkers such as Ali Mazrui and Adekeye Adebajo emphasize recognizing varied perspectives worldwide. Historically, Western views have dominated decision-making and discourse within the UN. Real reform requires greater inclusion from Africa, Asia, and other regions—a process often referred to as “decolonizing” the UN.

The second key is structural fairness. According to a 2023 Carnegie Endowment report, revising the Security Council means rethinking its foundational rules and how authority is distributed. The present system and veto power excessively favor the permanent five (P5) members, creating hurdles for wider representation. The reluctance of the P5 to share their power remains a major obstacle.

Thirdly, institutional coherence is a critical factor. The United Nations leadership has undertaken efforts to align operations across peace and security, development, and humanitarian activities through revisions of departments, mergers, budgets, and staffing. While these initiatives are designed to enhance coordination and reduce overhead costs, achieving a reformed and forward-looking United Nations requires their integration with broader reform measures. Even the most effective institutional changes, such as those proposed under UN80, will remain constrained without meaningful advancement in diversity and equity.

Secretaries-General can suggest improvements for institutional coherence, but what the UN truly needs is meaningful transformation. Achieving this calls for a comprehensive strategy—one that values civilizational diversity, structural justice, and operational efficiency. With more member states and new global challenges, selective engagement and entrenched power disparities only hinder progress. Real change in UN reform relies on major countries, particularly the P5, dedicating themselves to building a UN that responds to today’s demands and represents all nations according to the three core principles.

Minor tweaks aren’t enough if the foundational Charter is anachronistic. Where amendments are possible, member states must act decisively, understanding that the UN’s legitimacy depends on equal standards and fair outcomes for everyone. Using Article 109 of the Charter to fully address the challenges of civilizational, structural, and institutional balance could pave the way for a more just and effective UN. Even as just the beginning of a prolonged effort, it would demonstrate genuine dedication to reform.

The UN faces a pivotal moment. To stay relevant and advance human rights, reform must move beyond basic housekeeping. It should be based on fairness, inclusivity, and efficiency—principles that match the realities of the twenty-first century rather than those of 1945. The task is clear: only a bold, comprehensive approach will enable the UN to deliver for all of humanity.