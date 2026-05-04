A prolonged siege at Hormuz drives up fuel, freight, fertiliser and food prices across import-dependent economies.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has refused to bow before Western aggression, duplicity and maritime coercion, and he has placed the Strait of Hormuz at the centre of the battle over sovereignty and imperial power. He has made it clear that Iran will defend its strategic position against a US-led order that wages war, imposes sieges and seizes ships while presenting aggression in the language of international law. Washington and Tel Aviv opened this conflict. The United States then kept the pressure in place through blockade and ship seizure, even under ceasefire conditions. Europe has chosen to reinforce that pressure through sanctions. Iran is not the force dragging the region towards destruction. The Atlantic powers attacking it are.

Khamenei’s own language has carried both resolve and strategy. Press TV reported that on 9 April he declared, “We will definitely take the management of the Strait of Hormuz to a new phase.” That same reporting presented Hormuz as sovereign Iranian ground, a strategic asset rooted in geography, military leverage and the permanent fact that global energy routes still run past Iran’s coast. Persian Gulf Day then deepened the message by linking the present struggle to a longer anti-colonial history in which Iran expelled Portuguese domination from Hormuz and asserted control over its southern waters. Tehran has shown how the present crisis belongs to that same continuum of resistance against foreign command over Iranian territory and trade.

On 1 May, President Masoud Pezeshkian described the US naval siege of Iranian ports as “an extension of military operations” and called it “intolerable”, while Donald Trump said Washington might restart the war. The ceasefire that began in early April has remained on paper, yet Washington has kept siege conditions in place while holding open the option of renewed attack. Tehran has answered with warnings of a long and painful response if the US returns to open war. A ceasefire under siege keeps the violence alive by other means.

The seizure of the Iranian-flagged cargo ship Touska exposed the character of that ceasefire. Iranian reporting and regional coverage both stated that US forces attacked and captured the vessel near Hormuz while mediation efforts were still active. Tehran called the operation piracy, accused Washington of violating the ceasefire and withdrew from the Islamabad track under those conditions.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations demanded the ship’s release and drew urgent attention to what he called continued American violations against Iranian commercial vessels. Press TV also reported that Iran’s High Council for Human Rights condemned the blockade of Iranian ports and the seizure of the Touska as collective punishment against millions of civilians. Washington kept talking about diplomacy while holding an Iranian commercial vessel in custody and choking Iranian ports. Empire has always negotiated with one hand on the throttle of war.

Europe has now entered the same formation. Western reporting on 20 April said the European Union planned to widen its Iran sanctions criteria to target those accused of obstructing navigation through Hormuz. Brussels took that step after US-Israeli strikes on Iran, after Washington imposed its naval siege, and after US forces seized the Touska. Europe has not challenged American escalation. Instead, it has added another Atlantic layer to the pressure campaign. Washington uses warships and blockade. Brussels follows with sanctions discipline. Israel supplies the military aggression that ignited the confrontation. The three powers now want the world to treat Iranian resistance as the cause of the crisis they created.

Western governments and their media systems are trying to cast Iran as the force strangling the world economy, yet their own reporting exposes a very different story. Roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments move through Hormuz, and the blockade has already driven major energy shocks. Al Jazeera reported oil at four-year highs amid the standoff, while other coverage described vessel traffic collapsing and the United States seeking help from other countries to reopen the strait on American terms. The destabilising force here is Washington’s siege strategy, backed by Israeli war and European sanctions. It is Washington, not Tehran, bringing the global economy to its knees.

Iran holds leverage at Hormuz that sanctions cannot dissolve. Press TV described that leverage through three hard facts: geography, asymmetric capability and structural global dependence. Iran commands the northern shore of the strait, sits astride the main shipping lanes, and retains the power to alter the rules of engagement in one of the world’s decisive chokepoints. That reality explains the fury now directed at Tehran. Washington can pressure banks, insurers, shippers and suppliers. But it cannot relocate Iran from Hormuz. Israel can bomb. Europe can sanction, but neither can erase the map.

The wider world will carry the costs of this imperial aggression. A prolonged siege at Hormuz drives up fuel, freight, fertiliser and food prices across import-dependent economies. Africa and the Global South will pay through diesel, transport, electricity and bread while Washington, Tel Aviv and Brussels continue to speak the language of stability. Yet these powers do not contain the chaos. They manufacture it and export the cost.

Iran has drawn the line at Hormuz through sovereignty, anti-colonial memory and strategic endurance. Washington, Israel and Europe continue to answer with war, siege and sanctions. The struggle now extends far beyond one vessel and one fraying ceasefire. The West wants control of trade, control of sea lanes and control of the political terms under which sovereign states may live. Empire has turned the arteries of the world economy into instruments of punishment, and it now wants the world to blame the country under attack for refusing to submit.