Remember, Remember the 4th of November

The elections announced for 4 November will have a consequential impact on our body politic as municipal polls often project how national elections will turn out. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

For the first time in democratic South Africa, local government elections have attracted as much attention as the national polls. The elections announced for 4 November will have a consequential impact on our body politic as municipal polls often project how national elections will turn out.

Three campaign platforms have so far risen to the top which any party seeking to maximise its voter share will have to emulate: Water, Illegal Immigration and RDP houses. This is indicative of mayoral candidates swimming in overstretched potholes, widespread protests in metro centres across the country and government handing out of title deeds.

Of course, education, gender-based violence (GBV) and child nutrition remain important issues. However, the inconsistent water supply, crime and unfair labour competition from undocumented immigrants and the unfulfilled promise of decent housing, have crystallised local demands and given parties a framework to work with in their attempts to garner votes.

While there is growing criticism over the increasing number of new political parties, 32 years into the post-apartheid South Africa, the country is still experimenting with the democratic system. New parties often result in new ideas and new entrants into politics although the result is fragmentation of talent.

However, these upcoming local elections set for 4 November have experienced presidential level candidates contesting for mayoral positions. The Democratic Alliance’s Helen Zille and ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba have emerged as front runners in the battle for the most sought after top seat in the city of Johannesburg.

Service delivery or the lack thereof has significantly impacted households, the cost of living and the running business. It is at the local municipal level where national policy faces hurdles in implementation. Politicians have realised that while it may take over five years to pass a bill in parliament, local issues can be fixed through the deployment of by-laws, metro officers and efficient procurement systems.

So far the most progressive entrants into the political system have been Political Analyst Prince Mashele’s recently announced formation, gunning for the 2029 national elections and Floyd Shivambu’s Mayibuye Afrika Movement. Mashele’s mobilising tactic has been an emphasis infusing government with new entrants with technical skills that have never been part of any political party before to revive public service. Shibambu on the other hand has mobilized politically defected members highlighting radical economic transformation as a founding ideology.

Regardless of campaign manifestos, the viability of any political party seeking to replace the African National Congress as a dominant party will have to rival the rapport they had built with voters. Decreasing voter turnout indicates that it might not be enough for new parties or candidates to create a vibrant election campaign when they have not engaged communities and walked the journey for service delivery with them over a lengthy period of time.

Just as much as politicians understand that to get votes they have to repeat the topical issues of water, illegal immigration and housing, voters also understand that it’s election season — which is one of those few periods when they will have the undivided attention of their public representatives.

As unpredictable as elections may be, the best outcome for voters in the 4 November local elections would be an electoral system which incentivises and rewards candidates for consistent engagement with communities rather than media engagement for their political party.