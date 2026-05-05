Western Cape government rejects job-killing draft broad-based black economic empowerment regulations

Transformation and growth are not opposing goals. But poorly designed regulation risks achieving neither.

South Africa’s commitment to redressing the injustices of the past is both necessary and non-negotiable. Transformation is a constitutional imperative and the Western Cape Government (WCG) has consistently supported policies that promote meaningful economic inclusion, dignity-enhancing work and expanded opportunity for those historically excluded from the economy. It is precisely because transformation matters that the WCG cannot support the Draft Statement 000 on General Principles and the Generic Scorecard of the broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) regulations.

Let me be clear: this opposition is not ideological resistance to empowerment. It is grounded in economic evidence, constitutional principles and the lived realities of businesses across the country—particularly small, township and rural enterprises. As currently drafted, the regulations risk undermining growth, shrinking market access and introducing significant legal uncertainty. These consequences would hit emerging enterprises the hardest; where job creation potential is greatest and would ultimately weaken rather than advance transformation.

A flawed proxy for empowerment

At the heart of the draft regulations lies a familiar policy choice: continued reliance on race-based compliance as the dominant proxy for empowerment. While race remains an important historical marker in South Africa, empowerment ultimately succeeds or fails on outcomes—poverty reduction, employment creation and skills development.

For township and rural entrepreneurs, empowerment is not abstract. It is measured in access to markets, regulatory clarity, affordable compliance and the ability to grow. When regulations raise barriers to entry, deter investment or increase compliance costs, it entrenches exclusion.

International experience and South Africa’s own economic history demonstrate that sustained economic growth is the most powerful driver of inclusion. Yet Draft Statement 000 does not adequately balance redress with growth nor does it seriously interrogate whether existing broad-based BEE mechanisms have delivered the intended economic outcomes over more than two decades.

Policy contradictions and the Transformation Fund

One of the most serious technical flaws in the Draft Statement is its internal inconsistency, particularly with respect to the proposed Transformation Fund. In Draft Statement 400, the Fund is presented as an alternative to existing Enterprise and Supplier Development contributions. In Draft Statement 000, however, it appears to operate as a mandatory subminimum requirement.

This ambiguity is not a minor drafting issue. For businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises with limited legal or compliance capacity, it creates substantial risk. A single misinterpretation could lead to the loss of points, the discounting of broad-based BEE status or exclusion from supply chains altogether. Regulatory uncertainty of this kind discourages investment and disproportionately harms new entrants to the economy.

Constitutional and procurement risks

Even more concerning are the constitutional implications of paragraph 7.6 of the Draft Statement, which effectively imposes mandatory broad-based BEE documentation requirements as a precondition for tendering. In doing so, it intrudes into the domain of public procurement in a manner that exceeds the minister’s regulatory authority.

Section 217 of the Constitution requires procurement systems to be fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective. While organs of state may choose to apply preferential procurement policies, such choices must originate with the procuring authority itself and cannot be imposed through subordinate regulation. Turning broad-based BEE scorecards into automatic gatekeeping tools risks excluding capable small businesses before they have an opportunity to demonstrate value for money or technical competence.

For township and rural enterprises entering public procurement for the first time, proportional and flexible requirements are essential. Centrally imposed, rigid conditions risk closing doors rather than opening them.

Shrinking markets and rising costs

The cumulative effect of the Draft Statement is to extend broad-based BEE measurement deep into private supply chains. Businesses that do not contract directly with the state may still be forced into compliance simply because they supply someone who does. While this may appear to advance transformation on paper, in practice it risks narrowing supplier pools and excluding emerging firms that lack verification capacity.

For provincial departments responsible for delivering healthcare, education and infrastructure, this translates into higher administrative burdens, delayed procurement and increased costs as compliance expenses are passed on to the state. These outcomes undermine service delivery and directly conflict with the constitutional requirement of cost-effective public spending.

Poor drafting, weak governance

Sound regulation depends on clarity, predictability and coherence. Draft Statement 000 falls short on all three. The text contains inconsistent terminology, incorrect cross-references, missing paragraphs and incomplete tables, with no transitional provisions to guide existing contracts or verification cycles. This exposes both government and business to avoidable legal and commercial uncertainty and undermines meaningful public participation.

A choice about South Africa’s future

The Western Cape Government’s rejection of the draft regulations should not be mistaken for a rejection of transformation. On the contrary, it reflects a commitment to transformation that works—transformation that enables growth and creates jobs.

South Africa faces a clear choice. We can pursue empowerment policies that manage scarcity, raise barriers and deepen legal uncertainty. Or we can pursue empowerment that unlocks growth, supports entrepreneurs, respects constitutional limits and delivers real, measurable improvements in people’s lives.

Transformation and growth are not opposing goals. But poorly designed regulation risks achieving neither. Until Draft Statement 000 is fundamentally revised, we cannot and will not support it.

Dr Ivan Meyer is the Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism