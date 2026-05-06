China’s zero-tariff offer to Africa: windfall—or Trojan horse?

China says it will grant zero-tariff treatment to imports from the 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations

China says it will grant zero-tariff treatment to imports from the 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations—excluding only Eswatini, which recognizes Taiwan. The expanded arrangement took effect on 1 May 2026 and is scheduled to run for two years, through 30 April 2028. It builds on an earlier phase launched on 1 December 2024, when China extended zero tariffs across 100% of tariff lines to 33 African least-developed countries. In short: duty-free access is being widened from the poorest economies to almost the entire continent, and across a broad range of products—from agriculture and minerals to semi-processed and manufactured goods.

The temptation is to celebrate. Against the backdrop of tariff politics elsewhere—especially in Washington—China suddenly looks generous. And unlike some Western engagements that now revolve around critical-minerals bargaining, Beijing’s offer can sound refreshingly uncomplicated. But Africa should have learned by now that market access is never just economics. China already sits deep in the continent’s investment landscape and in the debt debates roiling finance ministries. And a “don’t ask, don’t tell” approach to governance may suit elites in the short term—but it rarely builds local value, fiscal fairness, or public accountability in the long run.

So, should Africa feel good about zero tariffs? A tariff is simply a tax on imports. Remove it and you lower the price paid by buyers on the other side—making the exporter more competitive overnight. That is why duty-free access can move markets: it shifts the price signal, nudges demand upward, and gives African goods a fighting chance against rival suppliers. The “price effect” is real. The question is whether Africa can convert that effect into lasting transformation—or merely into a bigger pipeline of the same old exports.

Demand may be the easy part if the Chinese respond to the price signals. Supply may be the bottleneck. Turning a Chinese purchase order into African export earnings requires finance, standards compliance, certification, cold chains, ports, roads—and firms that can scale. In the present climate in the Persian Gulf, shipping routes and freight costs are distorted. Add in rising energy prices and inputs become more expensive. The promised boost from zero tariffs can evaporate at the farm gate. Yes, the policy can lift exports over time. But the winners will be the countries—and the sectors—that can deliver, reliably, at scale.

And that is where the discomfort emerges. Many sub-Saharan economies still depend on raw materials—products with long production cycles, thin infrastructure, and limited processing. Even with duty-free access, they may struggle to ramp up quickly, meet standards, or move goods competitively. Meanwhile, commodity demand is volatile: if Chinese downstream industries slow, “zero tariff” will not deliver magically for African commodity exporters. More diversified exporters, South Africa and a small set of emerging manufacturing hubs, are far better placed to capture early gains, because they can adjust production, add value, and ship higher-margin products.

But the biggest risk is not unequal gains—it is distorted priorities. Prices are powerful signals. If China’s market suddenly pays better for a handful of products, capital and politics will rush there. In countries where planning cycles are as short as political cycles, the scramble to “cash in” can redirect credit, land, subsidies, and scarce infrastructure toward whatever China buys most this year—whether it aligns with industrial strategy, food security, or climate resilience. Trade expansion then stops being a route to transformation and becomes a mechanism for deepening dependence: more volume, same ladder rung.

There is also a quieter danger: distraction. AfCFTA is not a slogan—it is Africa’s only credible route to scale, regional value chains, and a manufacturing base that can withstand external shocks. Yet a surge of attention toward China’s demand can crowd out the harder work of building intra-African suppliers, logistics corridors, and standards regimes that make regional trade routine. This is why the “gift” can become a Trojan horse. It feels like progress because exports rise. But if it pulls talent, finance, and policy attention away from regional integration, it may prolong Africa’s fragmentation—and keep the continent competing as commodity tributaries instead of collaborating as value-chain partners.

In the end, zero tariffs are not a development strategy—they are a test. Africa can use this window to upgrade standards, build processing capacity, and diversify into higher-value exports. Or it can sprint toward short-term volumes and lock itself more tightly into low-value trade with a single external market. The real measure of success is not whether Africa sells more to China next quarter. It is whether Africa uses today’s access to build the capabilities that make it less dependent on any external partner tomorrow.