“Victory in the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945: 81 years on”

His Excellency Roman Ambarov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to South Africa, wore the orange-and-black St George’s Ribbon at the “We Remember: Movie Night in Honour of Victory Day” event in Pretoria on 5 May 2026. Hosted by the Russian Embassy in South Africa with the support of the Russian House in Pretoria, the commemorative evening marked the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The ribbon honours the immense sacrifice made in the defeat of Nazism and carries a message of remembrance, peace and historical dignity. Worn ahead of Victory Day on 9 May, it stands as a solemn tribute to those who fought and died so that future generations might live free from fascism and war.

Victory Day, May 9, carries deep meaning for millions of Russians. This year marks 81 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941 – 1945 – a victory that came at an immense human cost and shaped the modern world.

For us, this is not distant history. Nearly 27 million Soviet citizens lost their lives, one in every seven. Almost every family was affected. Mine is no exception. My grandfather, though not a frontline soldier, was among the designers of the T-34 tank, one of the most effective combat vehicles of the war. Its mass production played a decisive role on the battlefield.

The battles and operations of the Great Patriotic War were central to the defeat of Nazi Germany: nearly 90% of Wehrmacht losses occurred in the western parts of my country, and it was the Red Army that captured Berlin. Yet Victory Day is about more than military success. It is about endurance, unity, and the sacrifice of ordinary people.

As Russia’s Ambassador to South Africa, I also reflect on the shared history between our nations.

A shared struggle

During World War II, South Africa was part of the Anti-Hitler Coalition. Its contribution to the common victory remains valued in Russia.

Cape Town served as a vital hub for Allied shipping and Lend-Lease shipments bound for the Soviet Union. Up to 3,000 South African seamen were seconded to the Royal Navy for various assignments, including the dangerous Arctic convoys to Murmansk and Arkhangelsk, also known as the “Murmansk Run”, operating under constant threat of U-boat attacks, extreme weather, and surface raiders.

I have had the privilege of meeting some of these veterans. Their stories are a powerful reminder that this was a truly global effort.

Solidarity extended beyond the battlefield. Russia is grateful to South African public organisations, such as the Friends of the Soviet Union and the Medical Aid for Russia which raised around £1 million in donations and sent humanitarian aid to the Soviet Union between 1942 and 1945, arranged well-publicised charity events to show solidarity with the Soviet people.

Dmitri Shostakovich’s Seventh Symphony, also known as the “Leningrad” Symphony, served as a powerful musical symbol of resistance to Nazism that helped strengthen ties between the Soviet Union and South Africa during World War II. The Symphony was performed in Johannesburg on July 9, 1944, and in Cape Town two months later. It was broadcast over the radio and played through public loudspeakers, helping to popularize it as a symbol of the Anti-Hitler alliance. These performances were part of wartime solidarity campaigns, where proceeds from ticket sales were donated to my country’s effort to draw out the invading forces.

From victory to justice: Nuremberg at 80

If Victory Day marked the military defeat of Nazism, the Nuremberg International Military Tribunal gave that victory its everlasting legal and moral dimension. In 2026, we mark 80 years since the conclusion of the Nuremberg trials. For the first time, Nazi leaders were held accountable before an international court for crimes against humanity. The Tribunal condemned not only individuals, but also the ideology of Nazism itself.

Its legacy has endured and lives on. The principles established at Nuremberg laid the foundation for modern international humanitarian and criminal law and continue to shape the global legal order.

Remembering the victims

This year also marked a new moment of remembrance in Russia. On April 19, 2026, my country for the first time observed the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Genocide of the Soviet People, established by federal law in December 2025. The date refers to a 1943 decree that initiated the prosecution of Nazi crimes.

The term “genocide of the Soviet people” reflects the documented intent behind Nazi policies in the East. The war against the Soviet Union was conceived not only as a military campaign, but as an elaborate project of destruction and colonisation. Large parts of the population were to be eliminated to make way for others.

These policies formed part of a broader vision known as Generalplan Ost, which envisaged the large-scale resettlement of conquered territories. In total, about 13.7 million civilians were killed, while millions more died from hunger and related causes. Today, these crimes are being examined in courts across Russia, and efforts continue to secure their recognition at the international level.

A shared responsibility

More than eight decades later, the lessons of that period remain relevant. The legacy of Victory Day and Nuremberg is not only about the past – it is about the principles that shape our present.

Preserving historical truth is a shared responsibility. It requires care, honesty, and respect for those who suffered.

Above all, it is a strong commitment and profound devotion to future generations – to ensure that the tragedies of the 20th century are neither forgotten nor repeated.

H.E. Roman Ambarov is the Ambassador of Russia to South Africa