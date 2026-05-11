What Capitec’s 25th year tells the rest of Africa’s banks

Capitec's foundational insight was not technological. It was structural. South Africa's existing banking model was built around complexity, tiered fee structures, opaque pricing, products designed for clients who already had wealth. (Capitec)

Capitec Bank recently published results that were, by any measure, remarkable. Headline earnings rose 23% to R16.8 billion for the year ended February 2026. Return on equity came in at 31%. The bank now serves 26 million active clients, roughly one in three South African adults. Half of all payments are digital. AI fraud systems blocked over 394,000 scam payments and saved clients more than R673 million. Business Banking grew client numbers 71% to 456,000. Operating profit before tax grew 25% to R22.18 billion.

These are not the numbers of a bank built on the conventional model. They are the numbers of a bank that looked at what African consumers actually needed and built backwards from there.

For the continent’s banking sector, simultaneously navigating a wave of South African and Nigerian acquisition activity in East Africa, a fuel price shock from the Iran war, and a growing competitive threat from fintechs and mobile money platforms, the Capitec results deserve more than admiration. They deserve interrogation. Embedded in 25 years of Capitec’s growth are lessons that most African banks have chosen to observe from a distance rather than apply.

The cost of complexity

Capitec’s foundational insight was not technological. It was structural. South Africa’s existing banking model was built around complexity, tiered fee structures, opaque pricing, products designed for clients who already had wealth. The majority of South Africans were excluded by these barriers or served expensively by products they did not fully understand.

The response was not to out-compete the incumbents on their own terms. It was to remove almost everything they treated, as necessary. One account. Transparent fees. Simple credit. The fee simplification alone returned R228 million to clients in a single year. Merchant fee cuts returned R213 million to South African businesses. Zero forex margins saved clients a further R61 million. Over the full year, Capitec returned R1 billion to clients through lower fees, pricing reductions, and rewards.

This is not charity. Across the same period, non-interest income remained 67% of income from operations after credit impairments, a diversification that the major commercial banks, with their dependency on net interest income from higher-margin lending to higher-income clients, have spent years attempting and largely failing to replicate.

The parallel for the rest of Africa is direct. Sub-Saharan Africa still has only 55% of adults with access to formal banking, against a global average of 76%. Many banks have correctly diagnosed the opportunity; financial inclusion is no longer a policy aspiration but a documented revenue stream but continue to design products around the infrastructure and risk appetite of legacy systems rather than around the people they claim to want to serve.

The non-interest income imperative

Capitec’s earnings mix tells a story most African banks have not yet written. Personal Banking contributed 41% of headline earnings in FY2026. Insurance contributed 27%. Fintech, value-added services and Capitec Connect, contributed 26%. Business Banking contributed 5% and is growing at 71%.

This diversification was not accidental. It followed a deliberate sequencing: first, build the client relationship at scale on transparent, low-cost transactional banking. Then, once the trust exists and the data flows, layer insurance, credit, and connectivity onto that base. Funeral cover lives assured grew 13% to 16.6 million. Life cover grew 129% to 221,000 lives insured. Capitec Connect, the country’s largest mobile virtual network operator, reached 1.5 million active clients in its most recent quarter.

Each revenue line has the same precondition: the client must trust you enough to give you more of their financial life. That trust is earned through years of not charging hidden fees and not making banking unnecessarily difficult.

The data reality

The third lesson is less visible in the results but runs beneath all of them. Total loan disbursements grew 34% to R98.3 billion, not because Capitec loosened its credit standards, but because it has spent years building a data infrastructure capable of identifying creditworthy clients that conventional bureau scoring would miss. Half of all Capitec payments are now digital. Fifteen million clients are active on the app. That volume of transaction data, processed through a single unified architecture rather than fragmented legacy systems, is what makes targeted lending, fraud detection, and product cross-sell possible at scale.

A recent assessment in African Business noted that the differentiator in African banking in 2026 is no longer AI adoption, but the foundational data work that makes it effective. Banks that have not resolved their data fragmentation are pricing risk blindly. For institutions now contemplating digital transformation, the Capitec lesson is that this cannot be grafted onto an existing complex organisation. The data foundation has to be built first, even when the short-term earnings case is not immediately obvious.

Banking is a long game

The context in which Capitec published these results matters. Across Africa, consumers are under acute pressure in ways that are not abstract. Kenya’s pump prices hit KSh 206.97 per litre this month, the highest in East Africa, above Uganda’s KSh 185 and Tanzania’s KSh 191, driven by a 41% surge in petrol landing costs since Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz in late February. Zimbabwe’s nurses staged a three-day national strike this week, citing salaries that have become “wholly inadequate” as transport costs have risen 40% since the war began and government pay has not kept pace. In South Africa, the Treasury cut the fuel levy by R3 a litre for April at a cost of R6 billion to the fiscus, a measure that cushioned the blow but did not eliminate it, and whose extension into May remains uncertain. The IEA has confirmed that global oil demand is contracting for the first time since the pandemic, a leading indicator that the economic damage from this shock is spreading beyond energy costs into household consumption more broadly.

These are not distant macro variables. They are the lived conditions of the clients Capitec has spent 25 years building relationships with the taxi commuter in Soweto absorbing higher fares, the small business owner in Harare whose input costs have risen faster than her ZiG-denominated revenue, the Nairobi market trader paying more for diesel to move goods from farm to stall. These are exactly the clients most exposed when macroeconomic shocks flow through to household budgets, and exactly the clients that most African banks have historically treated as too risky, too thin-margined or too difficult to serve profitably.

A bank aligned with its clients has a fundamentally different relationship with adversity than one positioned against them. Capitec’s AI fraud systems saved clients R673 million in a single year. Its fee reductions returned R1 billion. These are not marketing statistics, they are evidence of a business model that, structurally, absorbs pressure alongside its clients rather than extracting margin from it.

Conclusion

The continent’s banking sector has more capital than at any point in its history. It has the mobile infrastructure to reach clients the branch network never could. What it lacks is Capitec’s foundational conviction, that the mass market is not a risk to be managed but an opportunity to be built.

Twenty-five years ago, Capitec opened its doors with a simple belief. That belief is now worth R16.8 billion in annual earnings and the deepest client franchise in South African banking history. The question for Africa’s banks is not whether the belief was right. It clearly was. The question is whether they will act on it before someone else does.

Patience Panashe is the Head of Knowledge and Insights at Old Mutual Zimbabwe. She writes in her personal capacity.