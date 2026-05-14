The scramble for Kenya: what South Africa’s banking expansion means for African business

At the start of 2026, four of South Africa's five largest banks were simultaneously pursuing acquisition targets in Kenya.

At the start of 2026, four of South Africa’s five largest banks were simultaneously pursuing acquisition targets in Kenya. Understanding why this convergence is happening, and what it means beyond the deal announcements, matters for anyone tracking the direction of African financial services.

The structural case for Kenya

Kenya’s appeal as an anchor market for pan-African banking expansion rests on documented fundamentals. It is East Africa’s largest economy, with a nominal GDP of $131.67 billion and real GDP growth averaging above 5% for the past eight years. Its banking sector has 39 licensed commercial banks, a functioning capital market through the Nairobi Securities Exchange, and a mobile money platform in M-Pesa that processes over 100 million transactions daily and contributes more than 8% to national GDP. It sits at the intersection of the East African Community trade corridor linking the interior of the continent to the Indian Ocean, the Middle East and South Asia, a region with a combined GDP of $511 billion.

For South African banks, Kenya represents a market where they are systematically underweight relative to both their continental ambitions and the size of the opportunity. Standard Bank, Africa’s largest lender by assets at R3.4 trillion, present in 20 African countries, derived just 3% of its group earnings from Kenya in 2024. Nedbank generated 80% of earnings domestically with no meaningful East African presence. FirstRand had a representative office but no commercial banking licence. Absa, despite operating a full subsidiary with a $4.29 billion asset base, ranked fifth in the Kenyan market by 2024, down from first place in 2007.

The regulatory trigger

The proximate catalyst for the current wave of acquisitions is Kenya’s Business Laws (Amendment) Act, signed in December 2024, which increases the minimum core capital requirement for commercial banks tenfold, from KSh 1 billion to KSh 10 billion by 2029, with an interim threshold of KSh 5 billion required by end-2026. Both Moody’s and Fitch rated the change as credit positive for Kenya’s banking system overall. The structural pressure on the sector’s long tail, however, is significant. Kenya’s 14 largest banks account for 87% of sector assets. The remaining 17 banks represent just 7% of assets and, according to Fitch, most cannot meet the new requirements through retained earnings alone. Banks facing a capital shortfall must raise fresh equity, find a merger partner, or downgrade their licence, creating the most concentrated acquisition window the market has seen since a comparable capital increase in 2009 triggered the consolidation that eventually produced NCBA itself.

How the deals have unfolded.

Nedbank moved first. In January 2026, it tabled an offer of R13.9 billion for a 66% controlling stake in NCBA Group, more than 80% of its 2024 headline earnings. The deal cleared the Kenyan Capital Markets Authority in February 2026, with shareholders holding 77.54% of NCBA’s issued shares committed to accepting the offer. The transaction gives Nedbank a platform with 60 million customers across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, and digital lending infrastructure disbursing over R127 billion in loans annually. NCBA had delivered an average return on equity of approximately 19% over the prior six years.

Standard Bank had been in discussions for NCBA but did not conclude a transaction. With that avenue closed, the group’s CEO made a direct visit to Nairobi in January 2026 to engage regulators and the private sector, a public signal that Kenya remains central to its expansion mandate, despite already operating in the country through its Stanbic Holdings subsidiary.

Absa followed with its own Nairobi delegation in February 2026, identifying Kenya as a priority growth market and confirming it is actively exploring multiple acquisition options. It already holds a 65% stake in its Kenyan subsidiary, while bearing the full operational risk of 100%, an anomaly that adds further urgency to rationalising its position. FirstRand disclosed plans to enter Kenya as a full commercial bank, bringing FNB’s retail and digital platform, RMB’s corporate and investment banking capability, and WesBank’s vehicle finance offering to bear.

The wider field

The competition is not exclusively South African. Nigeria’s Access Bank completed the acquisition of 100% of National Bank of Kenya from KCB Group in May 2025 for approximately $109.6 million, its second Kenyan acquisition after rebranding Transnational Bank in 2020. Zenith Bank, Nigeria’s second-largest lender by assets, acquired 100% of Paramount Bank following Central Bank of Kenya approval on 9 March 2026 and National Treasury sign-off on 16 March, completing the transaction on 7 April 2026. Zenith is now the fourth Nigerian bank in Kenya, joining UBA, GTBank and Access Bank.

These moves are unfolding against a documented retreat by European banking groups. Standard Chartered has exited or sold retail and wealth operations in nine African countries since 2022, including Angola, Cameroon, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia, and is currently exploring the sale of its Botswana franchise, with first-round bids expected by mid-2026. BNP Paribas closed its South African corporate and investment bank in May 2024. HSBC’s South African client base was absorbed by FirstRand’s RMB in June 2025. Société Générale’s African net banking income fell from €2.02 billion in 2024 to €1.35 billion in 2025 following the disposal of subsidiaries in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mauritania, and Equatorial Guinea. The net structural effect is a documented transfer of African banking market share from institutions headquartered in London and Paris to those headquartered in Johannesburg and Lagos. Kenya sits at the centre of that reorientation.

The harder question

The convergence of capital into Kenya’s banking sector over the next three years carries implications that extend beyond individual deal values. For corporate and institutional borrowers, consolidation means larger balance sheets capable of underwriting bigger transactions. A capitalised NCBA with Nedbank’s balance sheet is a materially different counterparty for an infrastructure project or cross-border trade facility than it was as a standalone institution. Nedbank has explicitly positioned the acquisition as a platform to finance large-scale projects across East Africa, markets that have historically been undercapitalised relative to demand.

For retail and SME customers, the outcome is less predictable. KCB and Equity Group, each with over KSh 1 trillion in assets, built their market positions by competing on accessibility and price, not institutional scale. A foreign acquirer inheriting a mid-tier Kenyan institution gains scale on paper but faces the harder task of converting that into customer relevance in a market that has consistently rewarded banks which compete at the customer level, not from the balance sheet.

There is also a structural consideration for policymakers across the region. When multiple foreign-owned banking groups acquire positions in a single country’s financial system within a compressed period, questions about the long-term distribution of economic returns become material. The NCBA transaction’s structure, which retained local management, preserved the brand, and secured NCBA shareholders a seat on Nedbank’s board, offers one model for how cross-border banking integration can be structured equitably. Whether subsequent transactions follow that model will shape how this chapter is assessed.

Conclusion

What is unfolding in Kenya in 2026 is a shift in how African banks grow, from organic, patient market-building toward acquisition-led scale at pace, driven by domestic constraints at home and a structural opportunity that Kenya’s regulatory cycle has uniquely created. For African businesses monitoring the evolution of the continent’s financial architecture, the direction of travel is clear: the centre of gravity is moving away from institutions headquartered in European capitals and toward those based in Johannesburg, Lagos and, increasingly, Nairobi itself.

Patience Panashe is the Head of Knowledge and Insights at Old Mutual Zimbabwe. She writes in her personal capacity.