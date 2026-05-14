Whose finger on the switch? The case for energy sovereignty in Africa

Africa has abundant renewable resources. Solar, wind and hydropower offer a path to greater stability.

With shocks becoming more frequent, from Covid to Ukraine to the current US-initiated energy crisis, resilience in Africa is no longer about managing isolated disruptions. It is about constant adjustment and reform. African states have introduced emergency conservation and consumer support measures to shield citizens from fossil fuel price volatility. Yet long queues continue to form at fuel stations.

These interventions divert resources from essential programmes such as health and development. They may ease pressure in the short term, but they do not address the underlying problem. When energy supply remains inadequate and externally dependent, the continent is left in a state of subsidised vulnerability, exposed to global markets it cannot control.

When power failures become health emergencies

When a clinic’s generator fails, the cost is not only operational. It is human. Health resilience is often measured through access and responsiveness, but it depends on a reliable electricity supply. Across Africa, 50%–60% of health facilities lack reliable electricity. Cold chains for vaccines and oxygen supplies rely on expensive imported diesel. When fuel costs rise or supply chains tighten, facilities pass these costs on to patients. This becomes an additional burden at a moment of vulnerability.

In Nigeria, erratic price volatility can raise facility operating costs by up to 40% and increase out-of-pocket medical expenses by up to 20%. In 2019, 95 million people in Africa faced catastrophic healthcare expenses. Energy insecurity turns treatable illness into financial crisis. Health resilience depends on energy sovereignty. Health systems cannot function reliably when they depend on volatile global fuel markets.

Industrialisation needs reliable power

Adaptive capacity requires more than endurance. It requires the ability to shift structurally. Informal work remains a central survival strategy for livelihoods across Africa, accounting for 83% of employment. Its productivity is limited, often constrained by unreliable energy access. Moving workers into stable employment requires industrialisation. Industrialisation depends on consistent and secure power. Factories cannot operate on intermittent supply or fuel imports that become scarce when external conditions change.

When energy systems are unstable or externally controlled, they impose limits on industrial growth. This restricts value-added manufacturing and keeps young people in precarious work. Energy sovereignty provides the foundation for sustained industrial activity and long-term employment.

The cost of importing energy

Energy dependency also acts as a financial drain on both states and households. Reliance on dollar-denominated fuel imports exports capital in exchange for short-term stability. This weakens the ability to build domestic savings and invest in infrastructure. At household level, high energy costs reduce disposable income and limit investment in education or productive assets.

Expanding domestic energy production, particularly from renewable sources, can reduce this outflow. It allows countries to retain capital and reinvest it locally. Energy sovereignty strengthens national balance sheets and supports long-term economic development.

At the recent Power Africa summit, it was stated that the goal of energy is to expand human opportunity. Current geopolitical tensions show how fragile externally dependent systems can be. Africa has abundant renewable resources. Solar, wind and hydropower offer a path to greater stability.

Developing these resources can reduce exposure to global price shocks and strengthen domestic control. Resilience depends on the ability to maintain energy supply on reliable terms.

Nyasha Munodawafa is a policy researcher and financial economist at Enzi Ijayo.