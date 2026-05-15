Fiscal crisis tests Malawi’s reform agenda

Heavy burden: Malawian President Peter Mutharika has assumed responsibility for a public finance system caught in a cycle of large fiscal deficits, rising interest payments and shrinking space for development spending. Photo: Supplied

Malawi’s economic problems are no longer defined only by slow growth. They are increasingly shaped by a fiscal system strained by rising debt service, heavy domestic borrowing and weak revenue collection, conditions that have left the government reliant on external institutions, particularly the World Bank, to help restore policy credibility and investor confidence.

When President Peter Mutharika was sworn in for a second term on 4 October 2025, having won the September general election with 56.8% of the vote, he returned to State House to inherit more than a fragile economy.

According to recent World Bank assessments, he assumed responsibility for a public finance system caught in a cycle of large fiscal deficits, rising interest payments and shrinking space for development spending.

That dynamic has placed Malawi in a difficult position.

The country’s immediate challenge is not simply securing external support but demonstrating the fiscal discipline and institutional reforms that lenders increasingly demand.

Recent World Bank reports describe the scale of the problem.

In its February 2026 Malawi Economic Monitor, titled Getting Reforms Right, the institution said inflation remained elevated, public debt had exceeded 90% of gross domestic product and the country remained in external debt distress. Interest payments, the report noted, were consuming a growing share of domestic revenues.

A December 2025 Public Finance Review, titled Restoring Stability, Rebuilding Trust, reached a similar conclusion, noting that the fiscal deficit had averaged 11.9% of GDP over 2022 to 2024, among the highest in sub-Saharan Africa. It warned that debt service was absorbing more than half of government revenues and that rigid recurrent expenditures, including wages and interest costs, accounted for more than 90% of domestic revenue.

Those pressures leave little room for investment in infrastructure or social services. Even when government spending rises, most resources are absorbed by obligations rather than development projects such as roads, hospitals or energy systems.

In that context, Mutharika’s engagement with the World Bank reflects more than routine cooperation with a multilateral lender. It also represents an effort to secure policy credibility at a time when Malawi is attempting to stabilise inflation, regain access to financing and reassure investors about its ability to manage public debt.

External validation can be particularly important in an environment where domestic fiscal pressures have weakened market confidence. Economic indicators illustrate the scale of the challenge.

The World Bank reported that Malawi’s inflation averaged 28.4% in 2025, among the highest rates in the region, while real GDP grew by only 1.9%, well below the population growth rate of 2.6%, marking a fourth-consecutive year of declining GDP per capita.

The bank attributed continued fragility to persistent fiscal deficits and rising food prices, both of which have reduced household purchasing power and dampened business confidence. The country’s external position has also remained strained.

According to the World Bank, Malawi’s account deficit has remained close to 20% of GDP, reflecting the economy’s reliance on imports and its limited capacity to generate foreign exchange.

Fiscal deficits have been another persistent source of pressure.

The World Bank estimates that Malawi’s deficits averaged 10.9% of GDP between 2022 and 2024, among the highest levels in sub-Saharan Africa. Much of this gap has been financed through domestic borrowing, a strategy that economists say can crowd out private sector credit.

Businesses frequently cite limited access to affordable financing as a constraint on expansion, while the government continues to depend on external lenders to stabilise its

fiscal position.

Although the World Bank does not control Malawi’s budget decisions, its assessments and lending programmes influence the policy agenda. The institution has repeatedly highlighted the need for stronger revenue mobilisation, tighter expenditure management, improved public financial management systems and reforms to state-owned enterprises.

World Bank reports also emphasise the need for clearer governance in sectors such as mining and more disciplined fiscal policy as a foundation for private investment.

However, translating the recommendations into policy can be politically difficult. Fiscal consolidation often requires measures such as reducing tax exemptions, tightening procurement systems or restructuring loss-making public enterprises, changes that can create domestic political resistance.

Analysts say these political constraints have historically complicated efforts to sustain fiscal discipline across electoral cycles. The consequences of fiscal instability are felt most immediately by households.

High inflation erodes real wages and raises the cost of essential goods, particularly food. These pressures are especially acute in rural areas where livelihoods depend heavily on agriculture.

The World Bank notes that agriculture employs more than 80% of Malawians but remains vulnerable to climate shocks, delayed input deliveries and structural inefficiencies in subsidy programmes. In that environment, fiscal pressures in the capital can quickly translate into income instability in rural communities.

Public services are also affected. When debt service absorbs a large share of government revenues, spending on healthcare, education and infrastructure often declines relative to need.

Malawi’s fiscal challenges also carry regional implications. As a landlocked economy dependent on cross-border trade routes, instability in Malawi’s currency or import financing can affect supply chains, transport corridors and food flows across parts of Southern Africa.

Regional organisations such as the Southern African Development Community and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa monitor these dynamics closely because disruptions in one economy can influence inflation, trade costs and labour mobility in neighbouring states.

For international lenders and donor governments, Malawi’s situation reflects a broader challenge facing several low-income economies. Rising debt burdens, climate vulnerability and limited domestic revenue systems are placing increasing pressure on public finances.

The World Bank has indicated that a new Country Partnership Framework for Malawi is expected in fiscal year 2027. Current programmes focus on agricultural resilience, energy access, social protection and private sector development, as well as climate adaptation.

The success of those initiatives might ultimately depend on whether Malawi can move beyond crisis management towards sustained fiscal reform.

For Mutharika’s administration, the central question is whether the government can translate external diagnoses into politically sustainable policy choices.

The country’s fiscal crisis has exposed structural weaknesses that cannot be resolved through financing alone.

Whether Malawi can rebuild fiscal stability and restore confidence among investors and development partners will depend on how those reforms unfold in the years ahead.

Collins Mtika is a veteran journalist and the Mail & Guardian’s special correspondent in Mzuzu, Malawi.

This article was made possible by a partnership with the Centre for Investigative Journalism Malawi (CIJM) — www.investigative-malawi.org