The architecture of protection: Moving from technical fixes to systemic whistleblower reform

(Graphic: John McCann)

The publication of the Protected Disclosures Bill of 2026 by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Constitutional Development marks a critical milestone in South Africa’s legislative response to state capture. For years, civil society, legal practitioners and truth-tellers have argued that the existing Protected Disclosures Act (PDA) was entirely inadequate for the systemic retaliatory tactics used by corrupt networks.

In drafting this new Bill, the DOJ deserves commendation for addressing several long-standing technical gaps. The expansion of definitions, the streamlining of reporting channels and the attempts to clarify judicial oversight demonstrate a serious, technically proficient effort to patch the holes in our legislative framework.

However, critical challenges remain. Is a technically improved version of our past system enough to secure our future? As we stand in the wake of the Zondo commission and look to the recommendations laid out by the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC), South Africa has a rare, generational opportunity to build an entirely new, proactive architecture for fighting corruption and building systems of integrity. The centrepiece of this new architecture must be built around a comprehensive whistleblower protection system.

While the DOJ’s technical improvements are welcome, the Bill risks missing this broader opportunity by attempting to solve a systemic national crisis with administrative adjustments. We do not just need a tighter law; we need a fully resourced, independent support and protection infrastructure.

Building on technical progress

It is important to acknowledge where the 2026 Bill succeeds. The DOJ has clearly listened to practitioners who argued that the original PDA was too narrow. By modernising the mechanisms of disclosure and tightening employers’ obligations to investigate, the Bill creates a more rigorous compliance framework. However, this is as far as the Bill goes. If what we seek is a fully supportive whistleblower protection system, it will not be realised through this legislation.

The hesitation from civil society arises because the blueprint for a truly transformative system has already been drawn. The Zondo commission and NACAC did not merely call for updates to the PDA. They envisioned a fundamental shift in how the state relates to those who expose wrongdoing.

To bridge the gap between the department’s current draft and this systemic vision, we must look closely at how the proposed mechanisms match up against the institutional independence and material support required for real reform.

Feature The 2026 Bill’s approach The systemic vision Institutional anchor A retired judge appointed by the President, administratively housed within the justice department. An independent, structurally insulated Public Whistleblower Authority. Broader alignment A standalone oversight mechanism for disclosures. Explicitly integrated as a core pillar of a dedicated, comprehensive anti-corruption agency. Legal and economic support Referral to Legal Aid South Africa, subject to standard means tests. A dedicated Whistleblower Support Fund offering immediate, non-indigent legal and psychosocial relief. Material incentives Excludes public servants from financial models; focuses primarily on protection from detriment. Real monetary incentives and asset-recovery percentages for all whistleblowers to offset total career ruin. Organised crime interface Existing agencies, including the Hawks and the NPA, act in silos, with no mechanism to address internal capture. An anti-corruption agency with an explicit mandate to audit and reform compromised enforcement bodies.

From a ‘retired judge’ to a public whistleblower authority

One of the central structural debates in the new Bill centres on the oversight mechanism. The DOJ has proposed a model led by a retired judge. While this model introduces an element of high-level judicial integrity, submissions from organisations such as NACAC and OUTA have rightly pointed out its systemic limitations. A single judicial figure operating within the administrative and budgetary ambit of the justice department, as envisioned by the Bill, is insufficient.

The alternative is the establishment of a dedicated Public Whistleblower Authority with specialised capacity, trained and appropriately resourced personnel, that is proactive, operationally protected and independent. As argued by civil society, such an authority would be an independent, operationally agile body capable of actively managing risk, deploying immediate security and administering specialised legal and psychosocial support.

Crucially, this arrangement must not be viewed in isolation. South Africa desperately needs a dedicated, comprehensive anti-corruption agency — an independent apex body structurally insulated from political interference, as envisioned in post-Zondo policy dialogues. Any institutional arrangement designed to support whistleblowers must be explicitly aligned with, and eventually integrated into, the establishment of this new overarching authority. Whistleblower protection is not an administrative side-car; it is the vital fuel that an anti-corruption agency requires to function.

The necessity of real monetary incentives

Beyond structural independence, a resilient system must confront the harsh economic reality of whistleblowing. Under the current paradigm, blowing the whistle remains an act of financial self-destruction. Whistleblowers in both the public and private sectors routinely face blacklisting, career termination and catastrophic legal bills.

While protection from workplace detriment is a necessary legal shield, a proactive system must also offer a ladder. The new framework must introduce real monetary incentives. By aligning financial awards with a percentage of funds successfully recovered through disclosures, the state can fundamentally alter the risk-reward calculus of fighting corruption. This is not about commodifying civic duty — it is about material restitution for those who risk everything to save the public fiscus.

Furthermore, these incentives must apply across the board — excluding public servants from such models ignores the fact that civil servants are our primary line of defence against the theft of public assets.

The case for an urgent, proactive national engagement

Because the stakes are so high, moving from our current position to this ideal system cannot rely on the standard, passive public comment process alone. Shifting the dialogue requires an urgent and proactive national engagement. Critical to this process is hearing and fully understanding the direct testimonies of whistleblowers to understand the challenges they have faced and what they expect from the state in rectifying the current situation.

The challenge is not merely administrative. South Africa’s corruption networks have penetrated institutions meant to investigate them, including the Hawks and the NPA. For whistleblowers, the issue is not only legal protection, but whether disclosures enter a trusted system. Any new anti-corruption agency must therefore be empowered to rebuild compromised enforcement structures — otherwise a Public Whistleblower Authority risks becoming an intake mechanism for a captured state.

South Africans are understandably weary of prolonged dialogues that result in thick reports and thin action. However, this engagement must be structurally different. It should not be a repetitive diagnostic exercise about the problems we face. We already have the exhaustive diagnostics of the Zondo commission. Instead, it must be a proactive, transparent forum focused on justification and systemic alignment.

The DOJ should be invited to publicly co-design the implementation of these reforms alongside civil society and those who have dedicated their vocation to supporting whistleblowers. The DOJ must answer critical operational questions: If this Bill is meant to address all the input that informed the justice department’s research into protected disclosures and whistleblower protection, what about the remaining gaps and unaddressed recommendations?

How do we transition from an employer-employee compliance framework to a social protection and anti-corruption mindset? How do we translate the recommendations of the Zondo commission and NACAC into new institutions? How do we ensure immediate interim relief for whistleblowers in ongoing legal battles?

A robust national engagement is required to bridge the gap between what has been offered in the Bill and where we stand as a nation, recognising that the fight against corruption is paramount and that whistleblowing lies at its heart.

Conclusion: walking the full distance

The Department of Justice has done the vital groundwork of opening the door to reform and tightening the technical parameters of the law. This effort is a commendable and necessary starting point. But a technical patch cannot substitute for an institutional fortress. On behalf of the rule of law, the fight against corruption and the dedication of all the whistleblowers who have lost their lives and livelihoods for doing the right thing, we need to open this process to real engagement.

The public comment window should be viewed not as a legislative hurdle, but as a historic opportunity to elevate this Bill. By shifting our focus towards the establishment of a Public Whistleblower Authority, aligning this architecture with any future anti-corruption agency, introducing real monetary incentives and convening an immediate national engagement to iron out these mechanics, we can ensure that the state finally shares the risk borne by those who speak the truth. The DOJ has brought us to the edge of meaningful change; civil society and proactive national engagement must now help it walk the final distance.

Karam Singh is the head of liaison and advocacy at Good Governance Africa (GGA), where he leads various engagements with the African Union and supports GGA’s thematic areas. He also leads GGA’s anti-corruption advocacy and its initiative to support the establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Court.