Arsenal’s season was no failure; it was a triumph deserving respect amid champions league heartbreak

Arsenal parade through the streets of North London after winning their first Premier League title in 22 years. (Arsenal/X)

In light of the Champions League final defeat, it is tempting for many pundits and critics to brand Arsenal’s campaign a disappointment. That would be unfair and profoundly misguided. As a lover of the beautiful game, I believe people should celebrate what the Gunners achieved this season rather than dwell solely on the final hurdle. Winning the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final represents a remarkable double that few clubs manage in a year. To dismiss it because of one night in Paris is to misunderstand the nature of elite football.

Arsenal’s Premier League triumph was built on consistency, tactical discipline and sheer resilience. In a league as gruelling and competitive as England’s, claiming the title before traditional powerhouses is no fluke. It speaks volumes about the squad’s character, the manager’s vision and the collective hunger that drove them week after week. This was not a team that fluked its way to silverware. It was a side that earned every point through determination and quality. That domestic success should stand tall, undiminished by events in Europe.

Reaching the Champions League final was an enormous achievement. How many clubs across the continent dream of that stage and fall short? Arsenal navigated a path filled with elite opposition and emerged as worthy finalists. Their journey showcased growth, tactical evolution and moments of genuine brilliance. It’s undeniable that the final loss to Paris Saint-Germain stings. PSG were outstanding on the night, displaying superior quality and clinical finishing worthy of a trophy of this magnitude. Credit where it is due. PSG’s victory was hard-earned and should be applauded without a speck of reservation.

The most agonising moment on the field that night came with Gabriel Magalhães’ missed penalty. In an instant, the weight of expectation, the pressure of the occasion and a moment of human frailty combined to swing the match. It was heartbreaking for the player, the team and the supporters.

Yet football history is littered with such moments. Roberto Baggio’s infamous miss in the 1994 World Cup final for Italy remains one of the sport’s most poignant examples. Great players have missed great penalties in great matches before. He was not the first and certainly will not be the last. Gabriel should not be defined by this kick. His overall contribution to Arsenal’s success this season has been immense.

What followed PSG’s victory, however, left a deeply sour taste that went far beyond the pitch. The streets of Paris, known as the City of Love, descended into fiery chaos, with violent clashes resulting in more than 780 arrests. The number continues to rise. Flares illuminated the night sky, electric bikes were set ablaze and storefronts were smashed by jubilant yet destructive crowds. Public transport was disrupted and authorities had to deploy thousands of officers to restore order.

While football celebrations can be passionate, there is no excuse for this level of violence, hooliganism and vandalism. It tarnishes the achievement of the winners and embarrasses the sport. Clubs and authorities must do more to separate genuine fans from those who use victories as an excuse for mayhem and criminality. Public safety should never be collateral damage in football’s triumphs.

As the club seasons across the world draw to a close, attention now turns to the international stage and the upcoming Fifa World Cup. The global spectacle offers a fresh canvas for national teams to write new stories of glory, redemption and heartbreak. It reminds us why we love the game: the unpredictability, the shared emotion across borders and the chance for underdogs to shine.

Arsenal fans have every right to feel proud. A Premier League title and a Champions League final appearance constitute a highly successful season by any reasonable measure. The experience gained will fuel future ambitions. Losses in finals hurt precisely because the journey to get there matters so much. Arsenal have shown they belong at the very top table of European football.

Football, at its best, is about resilience and perspective. Arsenal embodied that this season. While PSG deserved their second European crown in a back-to-back campaign, the Gunners’ achievements deserve lasting recognition. As we shift focus to the World Cup, let us carry forward this balanced appreciation, celebrating winners without diminishing those who pushed them all the way.

Lelo Mzaca is an award-winning multitalented journalist, copywriter and presenter of The Big Breakfast Show on Radio 2000. He has an overwhelming passion for sport, lifestyle, music, arts and culture.