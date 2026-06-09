Africa’s conservation models struggle to shake colonial yoke

Two of the continent’s premier game reserves – Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve and South Africa’s Kruger National Park – stand on the frontlines of species loss, working tirelessly to protect wildlife under the shadow of rising extinction threats. Yet they also reveal how different leadership approaches to park management can shape conservation success, advance inclusivity, and distribute economic benefit to local communities.

For wildlife lovers, few debates are as spirited as choosing Africa’s top game reserve. The discussion often hinges on scenic beauty, accommodation options, accessibility, and affordability. But beneath these surface considerations lie deeper questions about how reserves serve local communities, protect endangered species, and steward biodiversity for generations to come.

Inclusive leadership

Undoubtedly, the Maasai Mara in Kenya and Kruger National Park in South Africa dominate any such list. Yet the Mara challenges the Kruger’s fame with what some call the “Big Six” – the familiar Big Five, joined symbolically by the Maasai themselves as co-stewards of the ecosystem. In the Mara, the Maasai are not peripheral actors but co-stars in conservation. Their ancestral bonds to the land, carried across generations, now shape a visitor experience rooted in cultural exchange and community partnership. They welcome mageni (“visitors” in Swahili) into a landscape where wildlife and culture are inseparable threads.

This inclusive leadership transforms the Mara from a protected space policed by rangers into a living landscape co-governed by those who know its rhythms best. The Maasai actively participate in conservation dialogues, revenue-sharing agreements, and education initiatives that nurture coexistence between humans and wildlife. This model sketches a more holistic narrative of the landscape – one where ecological protection, cultural continuity, and economic benefit are intertwined.

Kruger, by contrast, inspires awe through its immense herds and vast biodiversity but is largely experienced without the presence of indigenous custodians. While community-inclusive models exist elsewhere in South Africa – such as in the Kgalagadi, the Kruger’s leadership structure remains comparatively distanced from indigenous participation.

Affordability and access

One of Kruger’s enduring strengths, however, is its commitment to affordability. Its relatively accessible entry fees and a wide range of accommodation options create a more populist model of conservation equity. In contrast to the Mara’s high levies which, though essential to its intensive conservation practices, limit accessibility, Kruger lowers barriers and invites visitors from a broad socio-economic spectrum.

This democratisation of access has built diverse global support networks. It ensures that conservation is not framed as an elite pursuit, but as a shared responsibility. Yet the trade-off is clear: while the Mara’s higher fees sustain deep community integration and support conservation efforts, Kruger’s affordability does not necessarily translate into equivalent local empowerment. Both models succeed at different goals and both reveal the tensions inherent in Africa’s conservation landscape.

Leadership styles and colonial inheritance

From a conservation leadership perspective, the Mara’s communal ethos contrasts sharply with Kruger’s technologically driven and militarised approach. These differences are not arbitrary; they emerge from the distinct colonial and post-colonial trajectories that shaped each region.

Kenya’s context, moulded by British colonial rule, introduced the doctrine that wildlife belonged to the Crown. Paradoxically, this aligned with Maasai cosmology where wildlife is sacred kin rather than property. Post-independence, this alignment facilitated a governance model in which communities were integrated into conservation as custodians and beneficiaries. Revenue-sharing conservancies and community-led patrols reflect a leadership philosophy rooted in partnership rather than enforcement.

South Africa’s context unfolded differently. Apartheid’s violent displacements severed indigenous people from their ancestral lands, while post-liberation privatisation entrenched commercialised conservation. In this environment, community participation became limited, and a transactional approach – fortified fences, armed patrols, and surveillance infrastructure – took hold. These divergent histories explain the leadership divide: East Africa’s blend of indigenous reverence and postcolonial inclusivity versus Southern Africa’s reliance on militarisation as a legacy of exclusion.

“Green militarisation,” though widely critiqued for reproducing colonial logics, persists because decolonial alternatives remain underdeveloped or unsupported. Without structural reform, conservation can easily slip back into colonial patterns, where the land is protected, but the people to whom it belongs are marginalised.

Towards decoloniality

Africa’s conservation challenges cannot be separated from its colonial past. Since the establishment of the first European colony in Cape Town in 1652, both indigenous populations and native wildlife were systematically exploited. The quagga was hunted to extinction; species like the bontebok were driven to the brink; large herbivores vanished from the Renosterveld alongside their predators. These losses reshaped ecosystems and destroyed indigenous livelihoods, an early preview of the ecological inequities still unfolding today.

It is easy to forget that the modern wildlife trade agenda – often marketed as a conservation strategy – draws directly from colonial market-driven exploitation. Recent domestic court rulings permitting wildlife trade risk amplifying poaching pressures and strengthening global trafficking syndicates. These moves fracture the possibility of a unified, pan-African conservation ethos grounded in ecological sovereignty rather than commercial incentive.

Such policies risk misleading Africans into supporting conservation frameworks that replicate colonial extraction under a new banner. Botswana’s recent reopening of trophy hunting, for instance, justifies itself by permitting only 0.3% of elephants to be hunted, yet fails to address the disproportionate impact of removing prime breeding bulls—jeopardising long-term herd viability.

Let us not be tricked

At the recent CITES CoP20 in Samarkand, proposals from several Southern African states to downlist rhinos and reopen the rhino horn trade were decisively rejected. This global refusal signals a growing consensus: the wildlife trade agenda lacks scientific and ethical credibility. Rather than safeguarding species, it risks escalating poaching and deepening the very crises it claims to resolve.

This stance aligns far more closely with ancestral conservation philosophies, reinforcing a decolonised path rooted in respect, reciprocity, and ecological interdependence. If adopted widely, such an ethos could strengthen the Kruger’s ecological resilience, preserve habitat corridors across the continent, and support global climate stability.

The Mara’s wildebeest migration is rightly celebrated as one of the seven natural wonders of the world, while the Kruger’s thundering elephant herds evoke awe of a different magnitude. Both reserves remain essential pilgrimages for wildlife enthusiasts. Yet their futures depend on rejecting the colonial logic embedded in wildlife commodification and embracing leadership models that empower indigenous stewardship.

Let us not be deceived into accepting wildlife trade as conservation. Only by acknowledging – and dismantling – the colonial legacy embedded in African conservation models can the Mara, the Kruger, and countless other parks continue to stand as Africa’s wild vanguards.

Dr. Babar Dharani is a Senior Lecturer at the Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership at the UCT Graduate School of Business. This article draws on insights from the MBA Leadership course and the MBA core course on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.