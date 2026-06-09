Kenya’s Ebola case and the politics of contagion

Ebola was first identified in what is now the DRC in 1976 and named after the nearby Ebola River. (File Photo)

Ebola has again become a serious public health emergency in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and the country, with international partners, has been scrambling to contain it. The World Health Organisation (WHO), national authorities and humanitarian agencies have mobilised expertise, supplies and surveillance support. Yet they are doing so in eastern DRC, where insecurity, displacement, weak infrastructure and difficult terrain have long frustrated state authority. The outbreak is therefore more than a medical emergency. It is also a test of whether the world responds to epidemics through genuine solidarity or through the false comfort of distance.

Ebola was first identified in what is now the DRC in 1976 and named after the nearby Ebola River. Its reappearance in the broader region is therefore no surprise. What is especially worrying in the current outbreak is that it involves the Bundibugyo strain, for which there is no licensed vaccine or virus-specific treatment, and that early detection was hampered because initial field tests were not designed to identify it. When surveillance and diagnosis are delayed, tracing and breaking chains of transmission becomes far harder.

The response has been further complicated by resistance in parts of the affected population, driven by fear, misinformation and mistrust of state institutions. Insecurity and attacks on health facilities in eastern DRC have deepened the challenge. Safe burial measures—essential to limiting transmission—have also at times been contested, increasing the risk of further spread.

In such circumstances, many countries have moved to a higher state of alert. Neighboring states have tightened surveillance, and some governments have imposed border or travel restrictions, even though WHO has generally cautioned against blanket closures in favor of more targeted public health measures. The United States, for its part, introduced enhanced screening and channeled some travelers from affected countries through designated airports. States are, of course, entitled to protect their populations. The question is whether they do so in a spirit of international responsibility or in a way that simply shifts risk elsewhere.

That is where Kenya entered the story. In May 2026, reports emerged that the United States, in collaboration with Kenyan authorities, planned to establish a quarantine and isolation facility at Laikipia Air Base for US nationals and others exposed to Ebola in the DRC and Uganda. According to public reporting, the facility would monitor exposed individuals and could temporarily isolate symptomatic patients before transfer for more advanced care elsewhere, including in Europe. What turned the proposal into a political and legal storm was not only the perceived health risk, but the broader sense of secrecy, unequal burden-sharing and inadequate public consultation. At precisely the moment when solidarity was needed to confront the outbreak at source, the arrangement appeared to many as an effort by a powerful country to externalise its biosecurity concerns on to African soil.

Kenya’s High Court then stepped in and temporarily suspended the plan. In conservatory orders issued in late May 2026, the court barred the establishment or operation of the proposed facility and halted the admission into Kenya of persons exposed to or infected with Ebola under the contested arrangement, pending a fuller hearing. The legal challenge turned on constitutional questions of public participation, transparency, health risk and national sovereignty.

The case illustrates, first, the force of law in a democratic state. That matters for Kenya. An executive cannot enter into arrangements with far-reaching implications for public health and sovereignty without transparency, consultation and accountability. But the case also prompted wider scrutiny of a decision that many saw as an attempt by one country to insulate itself from a global health threat that demanded shared responsibility. It raises a larger question, particularly in the post-Covid era: is this to be the model for future pandemics—successive rings of containment around the epicenter, calibrated less to defeat the outbreak than to reassure those who are geographically distant but politically influential?

Quarantine can be a legitimate public health instrument. But if it is to command trust, it must also be framed by solidarity. The American proposal might have been received differently had it been transparently embedded in a broader international response—one that served not only foreign personnel, but also strengthened local and regional preparedness, expanded treatment capacity and contributed directly to outbreak control in the DRC itself. That would have reflected not merely a logic of defensive containment, but one of genuine partnership.

The Kenyan court’s decision should be read well beyond Kenya. Across Africa, governments will need to negotiate such arrangements with greater care, more transparency and a firmer sense of constitutional discipline and national interest. Emergency agreements concluded in haste can set troubling precedents. On matters as sensitive as epidemic response, they should reflect a simple principle: global health security cannot rest on the quiet transfer of risk to those with the least power to refuse it.