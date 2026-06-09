President Ramaphosa’s migration speech gets the diagnosis right: The real test is whether South Africa has the system to deliver

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the government's management approach to illegal migration and the recent surge in protests against foreign nationals. South Africa. (GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address on migration might well be remembered as one of the most consequential interventions on the issue since the advent of democracy.

Not because it introduced a radically new policy position. Not because it settled the highly emotional public debate around migration.

But because it acknowledged something many South Africans have been saying for years: migration is no longer merely a border management issue. It has become a labour market issue, a service delivery issue, a governance issue, a security issue and ultimately a development issue.

The president’s speech attempted to occupy the difficult middle ground between two increasingly polarised positions.

On the one hand, he acknowledged the legitimate concerns of citizens regarding illegal immigration, pressure on public services, labour market distortions, organised crime and weaknesses in immigration enforcement. On the other hand, he rejected xenophobia, vigilantism and attempts to turn foreign nationals into scapegoats for South Africa’s broader socio-economic challenges.

Politically, this balancing act was necessary.

Strategically, however, the more important question is whether the government has correctly framed the nature of the problem it is attempting to solve.

From an implementation perspective, the answer is partially yes.

The president correctly recognised that migration cannot be addressed through enforcement alone. He explicitly linked migration pressures to unemployment, poverty, weak economic growth and limited economic opportunities. He further acknowledged that migration is a regional and continental phenomenon requiring cooperation with neighbouring states and African partners.

This is an important departure from simplistic narratives that portray migration as the sole cause of South Africa’s economic difficulties.

Yet the speech also reveals a deeper reality. Migration is not the problem. Migration is the symptom.

The underlying challenge is the interaction between migration flows and weak institutional systems.

When public services are functioning effectively, migration pressures become manageable. When labour markets are properly regulated, exploitation becomes difficult. When economic growth is creating opportunities at scale, competition for scarce resources becomes less acute. When border management systems are efficient and corruption is under control, public confidence increases.

In other words, migration outcomes are largely determined by the quality of the systems into which migrants enter.

This is where an Integrated Development Systems Lens becomes useful.

Migration should not be analysed through a single lens. It sits at the intersection of six interdependent systems:

The Governance System responsible for policy, regulation and enforcement.

The Economic System responsible for investment, growth and employment creation.

The Labour Market System responsible for workforce regulation and fair competition.

The Social Services System responsible for health, education and municipal services.

The Security System responsible for border control and criminal enforcement.

The Regional Development System responsible for cooperation across Southern Africa and the continent.

When any one of the systems underperforms, migration pressures become amplified. When several fail simultaneously, migration becomes politically explosive.

South Africa is experiencing precisely this convergence.

The president’s speech identifies many of the challenges. However, implementation remains the critical missing link.

South Africa does not suffer from a shortage of migration policies. Nor does it suffer from a shortage of legislation. What it suffers from is fragmented execution.

The speech outlines a series of interventions: stronger border management, intensified deportations, specialised immigration courts, labour inspections, anti-corruption measures within Home Affairs, biometric identification systems, labour migration quotas and regional diplomatic engagement.

Individually, the interventions appear sensible. Collectively, however, they raise a fundamental implementation question: Who will integrate them?

Experience across government repeatedly demonstrates that success rarely depends on the quality of individual interventions. It depends on the quality of coordination between them.

A border management authority may strengthen border controls. Home Affairs may modernise documentation systems. The Department of Employment and Labour may recruit inspectors. The police may increase enforcement activities. Municipalities may strengthen informal business regulation.

Yet without a common operating framework, shared data systems, integrated accountability mechanisms and coordinated execution structures, the overall impact remains limited.

The migration challenge therefore becomes less about policy design and more about implementation architecture. Indeed, one of the most significant sections of the president’s speech might be the least discussed.

The address repeatedly emphasises coordination among departments, provinces, municipalities, security agencies and regional partners. The creation of an inter-ministerial approach and strengthened coordination mechanisms suggests the government itself recognises that migration is a systems challenge rather than a departmental challenge.

The recognition is important. But recognition alone is insufficient.

The real test will be whether the government develops the institutional capability to manage migration as an integrated system.

The township economy provides a useful example.

The president acknowledged growing public concern regarding the dominance of foreign-owned spaza shops and informal businesses in many communities. He also acknowledged the perception among many South Africans that they are being excluded from economic opportunities in their own neighbourhoods.

The concerns should neither be dismissed nor inflamed.

The success of many Somali, Pakistani and other migrant-owned businesses cannot be understood solely through a migration lens.

It is also a story of entrepreneurial organisation, collective procurement systems, informal distribution networks, extended operating hours, access to pooled capital and strong business ecosystems.

The policy question therefore should not simply be how to restrict participation. The more strategic question is how to build equivalent entrepreneurial infrastructure capable of enabling South African-owned enterprises to compete effectively.

Without addressing this dimension, enforcement alone is unlikely to resolve underlying economic frustrations.

The same principle applies more broadly. No amount of immigration enforcement can substitute for economic growth. No volume of deportations can replace employment creation. No border technology can eliminate the developmental drivers that encourage migration across the region.

The president himself implicitly acknowledged this reality when he stated that the long-term answer lies in investment, industrial expansion, infrastructure development and the creation of millions of jobs.

That observation might ultimately be the most important sentence in the entire speech.

Migration management and economic development cannot be separated. They are two sides of the same policy equation. A country generating widespread economic opportunity tends to manage migration more effectively because institutions have greater capacity and citizens have greater confidence in the future. A country experiencing persistent unemployment, inequality and weak growth inevitably finds migration becoming a focal point for broader social frustrations.

The significance of Ramaphosa’s address therefore lies not in the specific measures announced but in the fact that the government has finally elevated migration to the level of a national systems challenge.

The next phase must focus on execution. South Africans will not judge the speech by its tone. They will judge it by outcomes. Are borders more secure? Is corruption reduced?

Are labour laws enforced? Are local enterprises strengthened? Are public services protected? Are migration processes more efficient and more humane? Most importantly, does public confidence improve?

These are ultimately implementation questions.

The speech provides a diagnosis. The country now awaits proof that the system can deliver the cure.

Dr Lehlohonolo Gabriel Mambona is an implementation systems architect specialising in institutional delivery systems, governance integration and development execution frameworks.