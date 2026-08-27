Empowering boys, building future leaders

Former ambassador to Türkiye Ayşegül Kandaş has marked a significant milestone with the 25th workshop of the Empowering the Boychild initiative, bringing together professionals, community leaders, parents and educators to inspire and mentor boys in Alexandra.

Hosted at MC Weiler Primary School, which serves more than 1 800 learners, the latest workshop brought together 50 boys from grades 6 to 10 for meaningful conversations, learning activities and interaction with role models from diverse professional backgrounds.

The milestone workshop featured a record 20 professionals and community leaders, including Neil Pollock, the vice-president of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Dr Jameel Asani of the University of Johannesburg; Valentino Chigwedere of Junior Chamber International; Thapelo Mokhali of Old Mutual South Africa; and Innocent Ngwane of the Gauteng Department of Basic Education.

The programme also encouraged intergenerational dialogue. Gugu Motlanthe, the former first lady of South Africa and CEO of the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation, addressed parents and gogos, highlighting the important role families play in shaping young men.

Students from the University of Johannesburg and University of Pretoria also participated, offering the boys relatable examples of the opportunities available through education.

Renowned Turkish artist Refik Carikci conducted a calligraphy session, teaching the boys to write their names in Latin and Arabic calligraphic styles on sand. Carikci, who conducts calligraphy and marbling classes in Johannesburg and Pretoria, encouraged the boys to explore artistic expression and emotions.

Nabai Foundation founder Nonceba Ndukula also engaged with the participants, while Charmaine Seloma and Rays of Hope Community Development Foundation supported catering for the event.

The workshop, hosted through the AWQAFSA Women's Fund, reflects a growing commitment to mentorship, education and family engagement.