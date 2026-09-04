Where women lead, doors open

Women leaders from the diplomatic, business, government and conservation sectors gathered in Pretoria for the inaugural Diplomatic Women's Forum, an intimate Women's Month gathering celebrating women's leadership, diplomacy and the power of global partnerships.
Held at the SANParks head office in Pretoria, Marion Smith and Wendy Mosetlhi put together the forum to bring together female ambassadors, heads of mission, diplomatic representatives, business leaders and other influential women for a morning of conversation, networking and inspiration.
SANParks hosted the event, providing a fitting backdrop for discussions that extended beyond traditional diplomacy to include conservation, tourism, socio-economic development and the importance of creating meaningful partnerships.
Serving as master of ceremonies was Felicia Naiwa Sithebe, who guided guests through a programme designed to celebrate achievement while encouraging women to use their collective influence to create opportunities for others.
The welcome was delivered by Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya, followed by a welcome from Smith, a Mail & Guardian Diplomat writer and remarks from M&G CEO Hoosain Karjieker. Karjieker used his address to reflect on the important role women play in diplomacy, public service, business and in shaping relationships between nations.
"As we mark Women's Month in South Africa, today gives us an opportunity not only to celebrate women in leadership but also to recognise the important role that women continue to play in diplomacy, public service, business and in shaping relationships between nations," he said.
He said the woman in the room shared a common thread: leadership, influence and the ability to build bridges. "Diplomacy is ultimately about relationships," Karjieker said.
"It is about creating understanding across borders, finding common ground and opening doors for cooperation."
For the M&G, he said, the conversations were particularly important.
Karjieker said the publication wanted to go beyond reporting on diplomacy and create spaces where the diplomatic community could engage with South African government, business and society.
"The Diplomatic Women's Forum is part of that vision," he said. He also highlighted the M&G's flagship Power of Women event, taking place in October, describing it as another platform bringing together women shaping business, government, civil society, culture and public life.
While the Diplomatic Women's Forum focuses on diplomacy and international relations, Karjieker said both platforms recognised women's leadership, creating meaningful connections and advancing conversations that contribute to a more inclusive and influential society.
He encouraged participants to view the forum as the beginning of a broader programme of conversations and engagements designed to strengthen relationships.
SANParks CEO Hapiloe Sello welcomed guests, while Janet Komape, from strategic and business planning at SANParks, provided insight into the organisation and its role in conservation and development.
The spotlight then turned to the SANParks Honorary Rangers, with Ghita Erling, the chairperson of the National Board of the SANParks Honorary Rangers, introducing the organisation and its work, as well as Abramie Potgieter. Potgieter spoke about the wide-ranging socio-economic transformation and development projects undertaken by the Honorary Rangers in communities.
Among the initiatives highlighted were the provision of equipment to schools, assistance with school uniforms for children affected by floods earlier this year and programmes taking children from communities into national parks so that they can experience the natural heritage.
The message was clear: conservation is also about ensuring that neighbouring communities benefit from, connect with and become ambassadors for the natural spaces on their doorstep.
As a strategic partner of the Diplomatic Women's Forum, South African Tourism broadened the conversation around the importance of tourism as a bridge between nations, cultures and economies.
Tourism and diplomacy are interconnected, with diplomatic missions playing an important role in promoting destinations, encouraging investment, facilitating exchanges and creating new opportunities for people-to-people connections.
One of the highlights of the morning was an address by Ayşegül Kandaş, a former Turkish ambassador, titled "Being a Woman in Diplomacy". Drawing on her own experience in diplomacy, Kandaş reflected on the importance of presence, confidence and authenticity.
"It is my pleasure to be sharing the same space with women who have chosen careers of influence, service and leadership," she said.
Kandaş said she has learnt that in diplomacy people may forget exactly what was said but rarely forget how they were made to feel.
"They certainly remember the presence you brought into the room," she said. For Kandaş, presence encompasses how a person occupies space, communicates, listens and makes others feel.
She said women have reshaped traditionally male-dominated diplomatic spaces, with the growing number of female ambassadors reflecting the transformation.
Yet challenges remained. Women in diplomacy were frequently judged on competence and appearance and could find themselves expected to be strong without being intimidating, assertive without being aggressive and warm without becoming overly familiar.
The answer, she suggested, lay partly in understanding the power of presence. "Presence is not volume. It is impact." A diplomat's image, she said, was ultimately about whether people saw the person as trustworthy and whether they believed their word. True elegance was reflected in how people behaved when they had power. She said, relationship-building was no longer simply a "soft skill — it is strategic power".
She encouraged the women present to use their influence to open doors for those coming after them.
Another engaging segment was presented by Maria Scotti, who explored the theme "Dressing the Role, Revealing the Woman".
In a hands-on presentation, Scotti demonstrated different approaches to dressing in the diplomatic environment, while offering practical tips and advice on how women can present themselves appropriately and confidently in professional settings.
Smith reminded guests that Women's Month should be "a moment to recognise the journeys we have taken, the barriers we have overcome and the doors we continue to open for those coming after us."
She acknowledged the dignity, strength and vision with which they represented their countries and built bridges between nations, cultures and people. Smith said that perhaps women's greatest strength lay in what happens when women support one another. "Let us mentor young women. Let us share our knowledge, our networks and our opportunities,"
She called on women to celebrate one another's successes without competition and to ensure that the next generation does not have to fight the same battles. "They should walk into rooms knowing that they belong there," she said.
The forum also provided an opportunity for guests to experience a taste of South African hospitality and style. Each participant received a copy of the latest edition of the M&G, along with beautiful hampers from Stila Makeup. BMW Montana supported the gathering by showcasing the latest iX350.
Networking took place amid the natural surroundings of the SANParks venue, with guests enjoying refreshments and treats presented on beautifully decorated, African-inspired tables created by Lungstar Creations. L'OR kept conversations flowing over freshly brewed coffee.
The morning concluded with a vote of thanks from Mosetlhi, the M&G head of business development.
Ultimately, the Diplomatic Women's Forum was about recognising that diplomacy is changing and that women are increasingly at the heart of the transformation.
As Kandaş reminded the audience, every woman in a position of leadership carries more than her own story. She represents an institution, a country, a community and, importantly, the generations of women watching her. The challenge is to ensure that those doors remain open.