Acing the one-election wonder

The earth shook in Jozi but Magashule’s party is no seismic event, politically speaking
Magashule vs Mbalula: Icons of South Africa’s leadership malaise
The language on both sides of the kerfuffle highlights the depth of our political descent
Corruption overwhelms the land as citizens run out of outrage juice
In the throes of finger-pointing, the authorities forget about the tools they already have at their disposal, such as the Corruption, Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act
Make SA great again: I care enough to keep you accountable Mr President
We have not given up on you yet, Cyril Ramaphosa, but the people need to see real-time decisive action
