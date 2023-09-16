Young people’s climate action contributes to landmark recognition

We must stop the erasure of youth voices on both the international and local stage
Editor’s Pick
Related
World leaders united in commitment to ‘new global consensus’
Our work together is all about solidarity and collective action, to reduce the challenges facing developing countries and to fulfil our global agenda
Rethinking debt relief: Zambia and beyond
We need to change debt relief mechanisms as a growing number of developing countries risk defaulting
The elephant in the room at Brics is the climate crisis
The bloc’s countries are some of the worst polluters, so they need to take climate seriously
Thank you for supporting
This article is for registered members and subscribers.
Please register your FREE account now.
Articles with a gold lock are subscriber exclusive content.
Register
For your free account
The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.
Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member and unlocks:
- registration to the M&G newsletters
- notifications so you never miss a beat
- helps us give you the best possible experience on the M&G Online
Subscribe
Join the M&G Community
The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.
By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.
Your subscription plays a vital role in supporting our mission and unlocks:
- M&G community membership
- access to all articles online, including premium subs-only features
- a digital version of the weekly newspaper emailed to you every week
- invites to subscriber only events
- the opportunity to test new online features, first
Already registered or a subscriber?
login here.