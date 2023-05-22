SA museums are dull and financially draining 

A view from Apartheid Museum. (Photo by Murat Ozgur Guvendik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

South African museums, once seen as beacons of cultural heritage that attracted local and international visitors, are struggling to fulfil their potential and contribute to the nation’s tourism industry.

Although May 18 was International Museum Day, ours have fallen victim to poor management, inadequate funding and a limited vision. A failure to create a sustainable market threatens their existence.

Cultural tourism played a pivotal role in the global economy in 2019, contributing 9.2% to the world’s GDP, amounting to more than $8.8 trillion — and it supported 330 million jobs worldwide, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.

But the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the tourism industry and threatened its survival, underscoring the economic value of cultural tourism and its potential for employment generation, development and heritage preservation.

In light of this, South Africa must recognise the significance of its cultural heritage and museums as a way to attract tourists, drive economic growth and secure long-term financial sustainability.

Recently, while I was working on marketing material to promote museums for cultural and heritage tourism, I became disheartened by the state of these institutions.

The lack of activity and poor management were glaringly evident. Calls went unanswered, and when I did manage to get through, I was shuffled from person to person without receiving substantial information.

The sad reality is that most museums are in a state of disrepair, draining the finances of local municipalities.

There is a clear absence of strategies to integrate museums into local economic development through job creation and financial sustainability. This starkly contrasts with the well-managed and professionally run museums I have visited abroad.

The decay of South African museums cannot be ignored. Frustration and inertia have taken hold, and the lack of professional disposition among museum staff is deeply concerning.

Stagnant exhibits and unappealing programmes contribute to the lack of patronage.

Only a few museums have attempted to inject vitality and educational value into their activities, but the majority remain uninspiring, with neglected artefacts gathering dust as their main attractions.

Unless these issues are addressed, museums risk becoming deserted spaces visited only by their own staff.

Solutions

To rectify this situation, South African museums need comprehensive strategic development plans that encompass continuous training policies and fundraising strategies.

They must strive for autonomy in various areas, formulating effective collection, exhibition, and conservation policies as the foundation for diverse and engaging programmes.

After nearly three decades of democracy, museums should be well-informed about best practices and no longer considered novices in the creative community. They must redefine their mission, role, and identity by curating exhibitions that resonate with their communities.

In addition to traditional concerns about collecting and preserving cultural heritage, South African museums must also prioritise contemporary issues such as health, urbanisation, environmental crises and political evolution.

Museums should leverage their collections to enrich knowledge and integrate current events into their activities. The old definition of a museum is no longer relevant; a new definition with an urban flavour is needed, one that allows museums to interact with the public and have a tangible effect on national development.

Technology offers new opportunities for museums to transform into spaces of interaction, participation and engagement. With virtual reality, digital guides and online collections, museums are more accessible than ever before. By harnessing these tools, museums can reach wider audiences and overcome barriers such as distance and mobility limitations

South African museums must also acknowledge the competitive nature of the leisure market. They cannot afford to remain stagnant and must proactively participate in market research and creativity to captivate audiences.

In the past, museums were not considered businesses, and the idea of museum directors and curators possessing management skills was absurd. Times have changed, and museums now require effective management and financial acumen.

They can no longer rely solely on public funding but must seek alternative sources of finance. Museum professionals should be energetic, enterprising and customer-focused individuals who understand the need to run museums efficiently and tap into new funding opportunities.

They should foster a democratic work environment by guiding and motivating their staff to achieve high productivity.

The key to success lies in creating vibrant, relevant, and dynamic museum experiences. Museums should curate exhibits that not only educate but also inspire and challenge visitors.

They should address contemporary issues and incorporate diverse perspectives, making connections between the past and the present. By doing so, museums can become agents of change and contribute meaningfully to society’s development.

Popular culture

Modern exhibitions that showcase popular culture are noticeably absent from museums across the country, despite the country’s rich heritage. One example is South Africa’s music.

The global success of Amapiano, the grandchild of generations of popular South African music, had close to two billion streams in 2022 and stands as a testament to the influence of its predecessors.

It traces its lineage back to the roots of South African jazz, isicathamiya, kwela, mbaqanga, bubble-gum, and kwaito, all of which laid the foundation for the emergence of the contemporary genre.

An exhibition titled From Past to Present could explore South Africa’s musical journey, immersing visitors in a wide range of mixed media materials, including sound recordings, musical scores, iconographic paintings, musical instruments, artists’ portraits, music posters, and stage sets and costumes.

These elements would combine to create musical and social contexts that highlight the connections between different musical genres. Before entering the exhibition, visitors would be provided with high-quality earphones to listen to music selections corresponding to gallery objects and narratives, creating a personalised journey through space and time.

Such an exhibition has the power to bridge generational gaps and unite both the young and old. It would provide a dynamic platform to showcase the evolution and interplay of musical genres while honouring the artists and cultural pioneers who have shaped the nation’s musical identity.

By acknowledging and amplifying the significance of contemporary popular culture, South African museums can create spaces that resonate with a diverse range of visitors and reaffirm their relevance in the ever-changing landscape of arts and culture.

Collaboration with artists, musicians, and influencers may help create buzz and excitement around museum experiences, something that is noticeably lacking at the moment.

Partnerships and collaborations are also crucial for the sustainability of South African museums. Museums should actively seek collaborations with other cultural institutions, universities, local businesses and community organisations.

These partnerships can bring fresh ideas, shared resources, and increased support to museums. By working together, museums can pool their expertise and create innovative programmes that cater to a broader range of interests and attract a more diverse audience.

Museums are not merely repositories of artefacts; they are spaces for education, inspiration, and reflection. They play a vital role in preserving cultural heritage, promoting social cohesion and stimulating economic growth. They deserve adequate funding and support from the public and private sectors.

Nhlanhla Nyide is a communications consultant.

