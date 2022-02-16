Subscribe

Death or taxes: Why the basic income grant is a tough sell

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has some difficult accounting to do. (Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the extension of the R350 grant in a move that has, in effect, bought the ANC government another year until it has to make a call on expanding income support.

The announcement also means that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana can focus on reigning in spending for another year before being forced to raise taxes to make a basic income grant (BIG) possible.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
