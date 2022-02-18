Ramaphosa dodges bullet as public protector begins her investigation

NEWS ANALYSIS

The ANC has used its majority in parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) to bury a move to call the party’s president to appear before it to explain a leaked partial recording of him allegedly admitting knowledge that state funds were diverted for party campaigns.

This comes despite Cyril Ramaphosa telling a media briefing on Wednesday that he would be willing to appear before the committee if called, and would not need to be summoned. He had already sent Scopa a written response to questions about the recording.