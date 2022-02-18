Subscribe

Politics

Ramaphosa dodges bullet as public protector begins her investigation

  
The problem for President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of plausible denial. He repeatedly professed ignorance on flagrant instances of state capture and has not always emerged with his credibility intact.(Photo by MIKE HUTCHINGS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MIKE HUTCHINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
0

NEWS ANALYSIS

The ANC has used its majority in parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) to bury a move to call the party’s president to appear before it to explain a leaked partial recording of him allegedly admitting knowledge that state funds were diverted for party campaigns. 

This comes despite Cyril Ramaphosa telling a media briefing on Wednesday that he would be willing to appear before the committee if called, and would not need to be summoned. He had already sent Scopa a written response to questions about the recording.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.
Emsie Ferreira

Politics

The public protector has already asked the president about a recording on the diversion of state funds for ANC election campaigns
Paddy Harper & emsie ferreira
