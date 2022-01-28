Subscribe

Public protector to investigate president

  
Inquiry: ANC MP Mervyn Dirks has asked public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa about ANC factions that had abused state funds in the run-up to the party's 2017 elective conference.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane could soon rule on possible ethical violations by President Cyril Ramaphosa after ANC MP Mervyn Dirks asked her to investigate a recording of the president admitting knowledge that state funds were being used to fund leadership battles in the ruling party.

Paddy Harper
Storyteller.
ANC MP Mervyn Dirks has asked Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate Ramaphosa’s ‘failure to report corruption’
