Public protector to investigate president

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane could soon rule on possible ethical violations by President Cyril Ramaphosa after ANC MP Mervyn Dirks asked her to investigate a recording of the president admitting knowledge that state funds were being used to fund leadership battles in the ruling party.
