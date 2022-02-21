Subscribe

National

Fearmongering undermined police efforts amid July unrest, Cele says

Police Minister Bheki Cele. (Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

The instigators of last July’s unrest stoked fears among the South African Police Service (SAPS) in an effort to undermine law enforcement, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Monday.

Cele was testifying during the Gauteng leg of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) national investigative hearing into July’s unrest. 

The unrest, which swept through parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, was sparked by supporters of former president Jacob Zuma, who had just been incarcerated at the Estcourt Correctional Centre for contempt of court. The week-long riots that followed resulted in the looting and destruction of property and the deaths of at least 342 people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa called the unrest a failed insurrection.

On Monday, Cele said the unrest indeed had the characteristics of an insurrection, insofar as it sought to undermine arms of the state — including law enforcement.

Earlier in his testimony, Cele recounted the various failures of the police’s response, which an expert panel report found “was not effective and appropriate under the circumstances”. 

The report, which was handed to Ramaphosa earlier in February, said: “It may be understandable that they did not have intelligence upon which they could have planned their operations in the initial stages of the looting, but once it went into subsequent days they should have changed their plans.”

In his affidavit to the SAHRC, Cele said there was no concerted or integrated effort from SAPS crime intelligence division, policing divisions and top management “to properly plan for and to address the unrest that eventually led to a week-long destruction, looting, insurrection and loss of life in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng”.

But, Cele said on Monday, the failures of the police should be seen against the backdrop of a campaign by riot instigators to delegitimise them. Instigators took to social media to threaten police officers, he said.

“There was information to say police have joined us. There would be information to say we have all forms of guns … What I know about the police is that there was a lot of fear.”

The failure of the police to demonstrate the capacity to respond effectively to the riots, in turn, “led to fear and panic in communities who perceived themselves to be under attack”, the expert panel report found. 

“In the absence of visible policing (in fact, some police were seen participating

or encouraging the looting, or told communities that they, the police, were not paid

enough) communities that perceived themselves and their businesses to be under

threat vowed to ‘defend themselves’,” the report added.
Such was the case in Phoenix, Durban, where self-styled community patrols harassed, victimised and — in 36 known cases — took the law into their own hands and killed black people from neighbouring townships, apparently in retaliation for the looting.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Fearmongering undermined police efforts amid July unrest, Cele says

Instigators took to social media to stoke fears among police officers, the police minister told the South African Human Rights Commission hearings on Monday
Sarah Smit
National

ANC Women’s League to investigate missing R10-million

M&G Premium

The women’s league is grappling with another scandal involving R2-million missing from its North West province kitty.
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Cele: Police could have done more to stop July unrest...

The police minister said he received no formal crime intelligence briefings despite it being clear that the ‘dark clouds were gathering’
Sarah Smit
Article

Presidential Climate Change Commission discusses risks of net-zero carbon emissions...

Pravin Gordhan says bureaucratic blocks must be removed and frankness is required about the trade-offs for the country to lead in new green industries
tunicia phillips
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×