Subscribe

National

South African government ‘concerned’ as Russian forces invade Ukraine

“All parties have much to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from an unnecessary and violent conflict,” said international relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor.

She said the UN Security Council, which is this month chaired by Russia, should play a “central role” in the search for peace. Photo Delwyn Verasamy

0

The South African government has expressed concern over the escalating conflict in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russian troops as part of a “special military operation” authorised by that country’s president, Vladimir Putin, early on Thursday.

Russian troops entered eastern Ukraine while its air force hit military targets, including airfields and other installations, in the capital Kiev and elsewhere as part of the operation, which Putin says is aimed at preventing the “genocide” of ethnic Russians living in the east of the country.

A spokesperson for South Africa’s department of international relations and cooperation said the government was “concerned” about the “ongoing tensions” that could have regional and global ramifications.

The United Nations secretary general, Antonio Gutierrez, described the invasion as “the saddest moment” of his career with the world body, and called for an immediate de-escalation.

South Africa urged all parties to “devote increased efforts to diplomacy” and to find a solution that would help quell tensions.

“All parties have much to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from an unnecessary and violent conflict,” said international relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor.

She said the UN Security Council, which is this month chaired by Russia, should play a “central role” in the search for peace.

“The UNSC is the body given the mandate for maintenance of international peace and security and it must exercise its role fully. As South Africa, we believe all the issues of concern to any of the parties must be addressed in inclusive talks led by the United Nations General Assembly,” Pandor said.

“The world does not need another war as that will result in death and destruction, hence our call for enhanced diplomacy.”

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

The infectious charm of Riky Rick

While navigating his own path to stardom, Riky Rick never forgot to pull up newer artists, a mark of his oft-cited generosity
shingai darangwa
Opinion

Tinder Swindler to Crypto Bros: Tech is the con artists’...

These grifters, con artists, imposters, swindlers and snake-oil salespeople have been with us for as long as humanity existed.
lize barclay
National

South African government ‘concerned’ as Russian forces invade Ukraine

The UN has called for an immediate halt to the conflict which escalated after Vladimir Putin declared a “special military operation”
Paddy Harper
Top Six

Russia’s Putin launches ‘military operation’ in Ukraine

Weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia failed to deter Putin, who had massed between 150 000 and 200 000 troops along the borders of Ukraine.
ola cichowlas & Dave Clark
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×