View on the ground: Ukraine invasion is ‘unjust’

"We did not expect the war to happen so widely and that Putin would dare to cross the borders … People are very angry at him" (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
0

Hours after Russian troops invaded eastern Ukraine and its air force struck military targets in the capital Kyiv and other parts of the country, residents tried to get on with everyday life, despite rising panic amid fears of an imminent deadly war.

By Thursday noon, the capital appeared to operating as normal as possible, with “gas, electricity, internet and water in the pipes” according to 47-year-old Lyudmila Bryn, the chief executive officer of Children Mission — a faith-based NGO training people for children’s ministry — who has lived in Kyiv for 25 years.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

