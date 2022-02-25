View on the ground: Ukraine invasion is ‘unjust’

Hours after Russian troops invaded eastern Ukraine and its air force struck military targets in the capital Kyiv and other parts of the country, residents tried to get on with everyday life, despite rising panic amid fears of an imminent deadly war.

By Thursday noon, the capital appeared to operating as normal as possible, with “gas, electricity, internet and water in the pipes” according to 47-year-old Lyudmila Bryn, the chief executive officer of Children Mission — a faith-based NGO training people for children’s ministry — who has lived in Kyiv for 25 years.