Outgoing West Rand regional secretary Sanele Ngweventsha has placed his weight behind Panyaza Lesufi arguing that his public profile, political background as well as his education will make him the right man to lead the province as it faces a dip below 50% in the coming elections.

Ngweventsha who is expected to take another term as the party’s regional secretary is part of the regional leadership group in Gauteng lobbying for Lesufi to become the provincial chair.