ANC recommends Baleka Mbete as head of ANCWL task team

The ANC’s national working committee (NWC) on Monday recommended three names, including former speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete, to head the ANC women’s league (ANCWL) task team.

Insiders said that Mbete was recommended as task team convenor, with her name likely to be approved at the next national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

The M&G was reliably told that two other names, including president Cyril Ramaphosa’s advisor, Maropene Ntuli, and Free State league leader MaQueen Letsoha, were recommended as the two coordinators who will take the structure to its conference.