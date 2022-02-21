Bathabile Dlamini resists calls to step aside as ANC Women’s League president

A call for ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini to step aside was fiercely rejected by her allies in the structure during a national working committee (NWC) meeting on Friday.

Dlamini is facing a charge of perjury having been accused of having lied under oath while giving testimony during an inquiry instituted by the constitutional court in 2018 to investigate the social grant payments scandal involving the South African Social Security Agency. Retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe presided over this inquiry. The case against her will continue in March.