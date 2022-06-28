Pensioner again used in alleged multimillion-rand police corruption

The government-issued low-cost house of 67-year-old pensioner Salamina Khoza – who is accused of being a front for the allegedly corrupt Chetty family – has emerged as the headquarters of alleged procurement graft at the South African Police Service (SAPS).

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) documents show how the allegedly crooked relationship between Khoza and the Chettys, who face multimillion-rand fraud criminal cases, began in October 2014 when a company registered in Khoza’s name, Sifikile Furniture and Projects, received R966 508 to supply the police with toners, internal educational leaflets about firearm safekeeping, and digital recording devices.