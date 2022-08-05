The one-year mark that bookends the 2021 unrest does not find us engulfed in flames. We are, however, in a period of a slow but steady burn. While July 2021 erupted in rage that took many by surprise, August 2022 might be described as the month where the kindling really caught fire.
Zama zamas and foreigners the perfect scapegoats as East and West Rand erupt in fiery rage
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here