Stage four load-shedding from Tuesday ‘until further notice’

The state-owned utility continues to face generation capacity constraints. (Madelene Cronje)
Eskom announced early on Tuesday that it would be escalating load-shedding to stage four at 5.30am “until further notice”. 

The announcement was made after 5.30am. 

“Stage 4 load-shedding was implemented at 05:30 due to breakdowns of five generators at five power stations overnight. The loadshedding will be implemented until further notice,” the power utility said. 

The country has been experiencing rotational blackouts since 2008, the result of inadequate planning, poor infrastructure maintenance and corruption at the state-owned-entity. 

Load-shedding can be expected to continue for at least another 18 months, Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said at a conference last week. 

This is a developing story. 

Mg Reporter
