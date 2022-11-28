Subscribe

SADC members declare dispute with Cites, threaten to withdraw their membership

At its 19th Conference of the Parties (COP19) in Panama this month, a proposal by Zimbabwe that would allow it, together with Botswana, Namibia and South Africa — home to about 265 000 elephants — to resume the international commercial trade in ivory of government-owned stockpiles to fund elephant conservation, was rejected by most member states. Photo: Supplied
Fifteen Southern African Development Community (SADC) states have expressed their “grave concern” with the implementation of a wildlife trade treaty they say is undermining their efforts to secure social and environmental justice through the sustainable use of the region’s natural resources.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

SADC members declare dispute with Cites, threaten to withdraw their membership

