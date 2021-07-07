 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Top Six

Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated — interim PM

Haiti President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his home early Wednesday morning. (Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

Haiti President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his home early Wednesday morning by a group of armed individuals, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph announced.

Joseph said he was now in charge of the country.

Moise’s injured wife was in the hospital, according to Joseph, who urged the public to remain calm, and insisted the police and army would ensure the population’s safety.

“The president was assassinated at his home by foreigners who spoke English and Spanish,” Joseph said.

Moise had been ruling Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, by decree, after legislative elections due in 2018 were delayed in the wake of disputes, including on when his own term ends.

In addition to the political crisis, kidnappings for ransom have surged in recent months, further reflecting the growing influence of armed gangs in the Caribbean nation.

Haiti also faces chronic poverty and recurrent natural disasters.

The president faced steep opposition from swathes of the population that deemed his mandate illegitimate, and he churned through a series of seven prime ministers in four year. Most recently, Joseph was supposed to be replaced this week after only three months in the post.

In addition to presidential, legislative and local elections, Haiti was due to have a constitutional referendum in September after it was twice postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Supported by Moise, the text of the constitutional reform, aimed at strengthening the executive branch, has been overwhelmingly rejected by the opposition and many civil society organizations.

The constitution currently in force was written in 1987 after the fall of the Duvalier dictatorship and declares that “any popular consultation aimed at modifying the Constitution by referendum is formally prohibited.” 

Critics had also claimed it was impossible to organising a poll, given the general insecurity in the country.

© Agence France-Presse

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Ingonyama Trust Board to appeal landmark leases ruling

The board’s chairperson has accused the judges who heard the case of not declaring they were interested parties in the case
Paddy Harper
National

Feud between Cele and Sitole ‘undermines’ crime fighting

Minister’s ‘interference’ said to undermine SAPS’ restructuring and the filling of 160 000 posts
khaya koko

More top stories

Politics

ANC suspends MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus

The ANC has resolved that Niehaus’s conduct at Nkandla was in contravention of rule 25.17 of the party’s constitution and warrants disciplinary action
Lizeka Tandwa
Africa

An email to His Majesty, King Mswati III of eSwatini

Eswatini’s acting prime minister recently encouraged citizens to make use of an email address to express their concerns
Bill Snaddon
National

Ingonyama Trust Board to appeal landmark leases ruling

The board’s chairperson has accused the judges who heard the case of not declaring they were interested parties in the case
Paddy Harper
Top Six

Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated — interim PM

Haiti President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his home early Wednesday morning by a group of armed individuals
Agence France presse
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×