 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

World

Kremlin says European court’s ruling on Litvinenko killing is ‘unfounded’

Alexander Litvinenko in the intensive care unit of University College Hospital, London, on November 20 2006. He died three days later.
0

The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed conclusions by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) that Russia was responsible for the 2006 killing of dissident former agent Alexander Litvinenko.

“There are still no results from this investigation, so making statements like this is, at a minimum, unfounded,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, adding that: “We are not prepared to accept these decisions”.

Litvinenko died in 2006 after drinking tea laced with the radioactive substance polonium at a London hotel in a case that has weighed on relations between London and Moscow ever since.

The ECHR on Tuesday ruled that Russia was “responsible”.

Peskov told reporters the ECHR was unlikely to have “the power or technical capability to have information on this subject.”

Responding to a complaint filed by Litvinenko’s widow Marina, the rights court said it established “beyond reasonable doubt” that the assassination had been carried out by Russian citizens Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitry Kovtun.

Lugovoi, who is now member of Russia’s lower house of parliament, told the Interfax news agency that the conclusion was “unjust, illegal and politically motivated”.

“If they made the decision based only on the words of Litvinenko’s widow, then this just undermines the reputation of the ECHR,” he said.

Critics of the Kremlin see the Litvinenko killing as one in a line of assassination plots ordered by Russia, including the attempted poisonings of former agent Sergei Skripal in Britain in 2018 and opposition leader Alexei Navanly in Siberia in 2020.

The Kremlin denies the charges.

© Agence France-Presse

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Basic web lessons for South Africa: Government hacks point to...

Recent cyberattacks at the department of justice and the space agency highlight the extent of our naïveté
Luke Feltham
Business

If the inflation-driving supply strain in the US lasts, it...

In South Africa, a strong trade surplus, buoyed by robust commodity prices, will cushion our economy against pressure arising from US policy
Sarah Smit

More top stories

National

Silicosis payouts are ‘symbolic justice’ for South Africa’s miners

The Tshiamiso Trust has begun paying out workers who contracted silicosis and TB in South Africa’s gold mines, but the amounts are paltry against what they have lost to poor health over the years.
thabo molelekwa
Business

Sanlam sells UK businesses worth R5bn

The insurer ditches R5.1-billion to focus on Africa and other emerging markets
anathi madubela
Africa

Coal gets the cold shoulder as coal power fleets on...

Only Gambia has a plan that, if everyone acted the same way, would see global heating kept to below 1.5°C.
Sipho Kings Mcdermott & the continent
Health

The sugar tax is working. Experts say we should double...

The financial and public health cost of diabetes, as well as diabetes-related blindness and kidney failures, is being overlooked, health advocates say
adele sulcas
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×