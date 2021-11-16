 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

World

Israel judges postpone key testimony in Netanyahu corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is greeted by supporters of his Likud party as he arrives to speak following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's parliamentary election at the party headquarters.
Israel's former premier Benjamin Netanyahu is greeted by supporters of his Likud party as he arrives to speak following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's parliamentary election at the party headquarters. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)
0

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to court for his graft trial Tuesday, but judges granted a defence request to postpone highly anticipated testimony from his former spin doctor.

Netanyahu, now opposition leader in parliament after he was ousted by a broad coalition of rivals in June, arrived at the Jerusalem court house without the large security contingent and crowds of rival protesters that were on hand when he appeared as premier.

He has been charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate indictments that collectively accuse him of accepting improper gifts and illegally trading regulatory favour with media moguls in exchange for positive coverage.

The testimony of his former spokesman Nir Hefetz had been expected to shed light on the ex-premier’s dealings with the Bezeq telecommunications group.

In the Bezeq case, considered the most serious, Netanyahu is accused of offering regulatory benefits that could have been worth millions to the company in return for politically advantageous coverage on the group’s Walla news site.

But Netanyahu’s lawyers argued they were unprepared to respond to Hefetz’s testimony following recent press revelations about new evidence he might share.

The prosecution said it regretted the leaks about Hefetz’s expected testimony but urged the session to go ahead.

After a half-hour recess to consider the defence motion, judges postponed the trial until November 22.

Roughly 50 flag and placard waving Netanyahu supporters had gathered outside the courtroom to cheer the ex-premier ahead of his departure.

Netanyahu was Israel’s longest serving prime minister, including a 1996-1999 term and a record 12-year tenure from 2009 to 2021.

© Agence France-Presse

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months (then R250/quarter). Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Join the M&G community

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

State-insurer Sasria receives R32-billion in claims relating to July unrest

Sasria says it has paid out R12.6-billion in claims. The state-owned insurer said will be profitable by 2022, thanks to treasury’s additional R11-billion allocation
anathi madubela
National

Racial tension and distrust evident in Human Rights Commission hearings...

On day two of the HRC’s hearings into the violent unrest of July, a witness was accused of minimising the anguish of the families of those murdered to protect the image of Indian residents
emsie ferreira
Politics

The ballot box, the wedding ring and the politician’s promise

A newly married man accidently dropped his wedding ring into the ballot box while voting on 1 November
sue maclennan
Politics

Collapsed: EFF leaves coalition negotiating tables with the ANC

The EFF has decided to close all talks with the ANC; meanwhile, the DA has not made any headway in talks with ActionSA as time runs out for councils to elect leaders
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×