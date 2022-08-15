Account

Top Six

Iran ‘categorically’ denies link with Rushdie’s attacker

Demonstrators in Tehran call for the death of Indian-British writer Salman Rushdie after a fatwa was issued by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini condemning him to death for blasphemy after the publication of his novel 'The Satanic Verses', February 1989. (Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images)
0

Iran “categorically” denied Monday any link with the attacker who stabbed British writer Salman Rushdie, author of the novel “The Satanic Verses”, but blamed the writer himself.

“We categorically deny” any link with the attack and “no one has the right to accuse the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani in Tehran’s first official reaction to Friday’s stabbing.

“In this attack, we do not consider anyone other than Salman Rushdie and his supporters worthy of blame and even condemnation,” he said at his weekly press conference in Tehran. 

“By insulting the sacred matters of Islam and crossing the red lines of more than one and a half billion Muslims and all followers of the divine religions, Salman Rushdie has exposed himself to the anger and rage of the people.”

Rushdie, 75, was left on a ventilator with multiple stab wounds after he was attacked at a literary event Friday in western New York state.

The prize-winning writer had spent years under police protection after Iranian leaders called for Rushdie’s killing over his portrayal of Islam and the Prophet Mohammed in the novel.

The suspected assailant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar from New Jersey, was wrestled to the ground by staff and other audience members before being taken into police custody.

He was later arraigned in court and pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges. 

Iran’s then-supreme leader, the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989 issued a religious decree, or fatwa, ordering Muslims to kill Rushdie for what he deemed the blasphemous nature of “The Satanic Verses.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said Iranian state media had “gloated” about the attack, adding that “this is despicable”. – Agence France-Presse

Are you enjoying your Mail & Guardian subscription? Give us your feedback here.

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Top Six

Iran ‘categorically’ denies link with Rushdie’s attacker

Rushdie, 75, was left on a ventilator with multiple stab wounds after he was attacked at a literary event Friday in western New York state
Agence France presse
National

Defence minister Thandi Modise in Moscow for security conference

Discussions about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are absent from the official programme
Eunice Stoltz
Friday

How the digital age has changed the existence of big...

The evolution of technology has changed how music is produced, removing the need to have a contract with a record label to do it. With more musicians choosing to be independent, are big recording companies becoming obsolete?
Tshegofatso Mathe
Opinion

It is time to topple the false gods of capitalism

The market is the pillar of capitalist ideology, yet it is just another human institution invented and reinvented periodically across human history
richard d wolff
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×