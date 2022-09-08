Subscribe

Top Six

Where to now for the monarchy as Queen Elizabeth II dies

The Queen traditionally appears at the opening of parliament. (Suzanne Plunkett/Getty Images)
0

Questions have risen about what comes next for the British royal family after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A brief statement from Buckingham Palace said doctors were concerned about Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who was at her Scottish Highlands retreat, Balmoral castle. 

Members of the royal family made their way to Scotland despite having formal engagements elsewhere. The heir to the throne, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Edward and Princess Anne are understood to have travelled to the castle on Thursday. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, who are currently in the United Kingdom, will also travel to Scotland. The duo had been due to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening where Harry was delivering a speech. 

Bated breath: A staff member in the courtyard of Buckingham Palace. (Daniel Leal/AFP)

Renewed concerns about the queen’s health surfaced on Wednesday after she withdrew from a scheduled meeting with her senior political advisors. 

In its  statement on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision”. 

It added that the 96-year-old monarch “remains comfortable” at Balmoral. 

Harry and Meghan, who controversially abandoned their royal lifes in Britain and moved to the United States, arrived in the UK at the start of the week for formal engagements at multiple charity organisations. However, it is not confirmed whether the queen had met with the couple before Thursday. 

On Tuesday, she welcomed newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss, into a role only three women held in British history. On Wednesday the queen was told to rest, and consequently withdrew from a meeting. 

A lengthy reign: A file photo shows Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle in 1952. Photo: UPI

The monarch started showing health difficulties in October last year, months after the passing of her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on 9 April 2021. Prince Philip and the Queen had been married for 73 years. 

In November 2021, it was reported that the queen spent a night in hospital in London. 

Due to her waning health, the monarch missed several official engagements, including her Platinum Jubilee celebrations held in June this year. 
The Queen is the longest reigning monarch in British history, after she surpassed the reign of her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria.

The passing of the Queen was announced on Thursday evening.

*This story was updated to reflect the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Top Six

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral, in Scotland, on Thursday afternoon, surrounded by family
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

Ramaphosa to return to parliament on Phala Phala

M&G Premium

The president will be back in the National Assembly on 29 September to face questions about the theft of foreign currency from his game farm
emsie ferreira
National

Senzo Meyiwa trial: State witnesses contradict each other during testimony

Sergeant Mlungisi Mthethwa testified that forensic officer Thabo Mosia arrived before 10pm and not after midnight
khaya koko
Top Six

Where to now for the monarchy as Queen Elizabeth II...

The 96-year-old monarch died peacefully in Balmoral on Thursday afternoon
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×