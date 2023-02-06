Subscribe

Key winners for the 2023 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Harry Styles poses with the Best Pop Vocal Album Award for “Harry’s House” and Album of the Year Award for “Harry’s House” in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
0

Here is a list of winners in key categories for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé led the field with a total of nine nominations and scooped up four awards, making her the top winning  artist in Grammys history.

Harry Styles won the Album of the Year award, while Lizzo, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Brandi Carlile and Bonnie Raitt also took home golden statuettes.

US singer Lizzo performs during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Album of the Year: Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Record of the Year, recognising overall performance of a song: About Damn Time, Lizzo 

Song of the Year, recognising songwriting: Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) 

Best New Artist: Samara Joy 

Best Dance / Electronic Music Album: Renaissance, Beyoncé 

Best Dance / Electronic Recording: Break My Soul, Beyoncé

Best Pop Vocal Album: Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Best Rap Album: Mr Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Best Rock Album: Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne

Best Pop Solo Performance: Easy on Me, Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Unholy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Americana Album: In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Best Country Album: A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson

Best Music Video: All Too Well (The Short Film), Taylor Swift

Best Global Music Album: Sakura, Masa Takumi 

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok: Dawn of Ragnarok, Stephanie Economou

US jazz singer Samara Joy poses with the awards for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album for “Linger Awhile” in the press room during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Artists with Most Wins 

Beyoncé: 4

Bonnie Raitt: 3

Kendrick Lamar: 3

Brandi Carlile: 3

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)

— AFP

