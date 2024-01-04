Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
World
/ 4 January 2024

Countries called to support SA’s genocide case against Israel

By
People gather around the bodies of the Salah and Abu Hatab families, killed when the tent where they were sheltering was hit by Israeli bombardment, at the morgue of the Nasser medical centre in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 4, 2024, as battles between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants continue. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Turkey and Malaysia have already backed the application, which the US has deemed ‘meritless, counterproductive and completely without any basis in fact whatsoever’

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.


Get Your Free Account


The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member.

Register

Registration enables:

  • - M&G newsletters access
  • - notifications
  • - the best possible experience

Already registered?

Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,