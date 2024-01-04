Countries called to support SA’s genocide case against Israel

People gather around the bodies of the Salah and Abu Hatab families, killed when the tent where they were sheltering was hit by Israeli bombardment, at the morgue of the Nasser medical centre in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 4, 2024, as battles between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants continue. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Turkey and Malaysia have already backed the application, which the US has deemed ‘meritless, counterproductive and completely without any basis in fact whatsoever’