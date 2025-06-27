G20 youth confront challenges of multilateral cooperation, national sovereignty

National sovereignty has been a key undercurrent from delegates representing the Global South.

A recent youth summit tied to this year’s G20 programme under South Africa’s presidency revealed a divergence between the ambitions of the Global South and the priorities of the Global North on issues such as on net-zero commitments on climate change, gender matters, debt, finance and intellectual property.

Youth delegates gathered at the Y20 pre-summit in Pretoria on 18 and 19 June, to discuss demands to be put to G20 leaders ahead of this year’s heads of state summit to be held in South Africa in November.

The Y20 platform’s draft recommendations were on topics ranging from climate change to digital governance, inclusive growth and meaningful youth engagement. While there was broad consensus on climate justice, sustainability, AI literacy and youth participation, delegates at the Y20 summit disagreed on net-zero commitments, gender related issues, debt, finance and intellectual property.

US President Donald Trump, whose country will take over the G20 presidency from South Africa later this year, has indicated he might boycott the November summit in Johannesburg amid a fallout between the two countries over policies Washington says discriminate against whites. Pretoria has rejected the accusation.

Earlier this year, US secretary of state Marco Rubio boycotted a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting, accusing Pretoria of using its G20 presidency to promote what he called a “woke” and anti-American agenda focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.

In its preamble, the Y20 draft highlights “the sovereign right of each country to implement the recommendations of the Y20 summit communique or other proposals in the present agreement, consistent with national laws and development priorities”.

Y20 chairperson Raymond Matlala told the Mail and Guardian that national sovereignty has been a critical theme throughout the discussions.

“We do believe that the ambitions of the Global South can align with those of the Global North. Across all five policy tracks, there is a strong degree of alignment on overarching priorities. The main challenge lies in negotiating the language to reflect a consensus that respects both perspectives, rather than a fundamental difference in goals,” he said.

He added that negotiations were still in the early stages, with both pushback and contention encountered on technical and sensitive issues.

In the climate justice and environmental sustainability track, the draft urges G20 countries to expand equitable climate finance, prioritising adaptation for least-developed countries and small island developing states.

It recommends debt-for-climate swops, blue and green bonds and nature-based solutions, while reaffirming the principle of common, but differentiated, responsibilities and respective capabilities. The principle notes that all states share a responsibility to address environmental issues while acknowledging that their individual capabilities and historical contributions differ significantly.

Although debt-for-climate swaps — where countries redirect debt payments to just energy transition projects — are gaining traction among G20 youth, Mexican delegates cautioned against potential fiscal risks. Proposals to reform financial institutions and for innovative financing remains contested terrain even among the G20 youth.

The US and EU, among others, pushed for legally binding net-zero commitments while China opposed obligations, stressing nationally set targets. Similarly, while the US and UK advocated for fossil fuel phase-outs, Russia remained silent, hinting at continued dependence on hydrocarbons. Proposals for deep-sea mining moratoriums, championed by Canada, also lacked consensus.

National sovereignty has been a key undercurrent from delegates representing the Global South, Y20 public relations and media officer Irfaan Mangera told the M&G, saying while “international cooperation is vital, it cannot come at the cost of domestic developmental priorities, policy autonomy or historical redress”.

“For Global South nations, sovereignty is not just a political concept; it’s a lived struggle against legacies of colonialism, debt dependency and global policy prescriptions that often ignore context,” Mangera added.

“Alignment between the Global South and North is possible, but only through genuine partnership, not paternalism … Y20 is a space where we are challenging the old binary.

“The goal is not uniformity, but mutual accountability, where Global North countries recognise their historical responsibilities and Global South countries are empowered to drive locally-rooted solutions with global support.”

The inclusive economic growth and employment track proposes creating a global sustainable livelihoods index to monitor just transitions. G20 youth called for milestone-based loans, youth-responsive financial systems and investment in AI-aligned skills training to reduce the NEET [not in employment, education or training] labour force rate.

Disputes have also arisen around land redistribution, with countries diverging on whether it should be included in youth-focused economic justice proposals. Meanwhile, reform of the UN Security Council, particularly curbing veto powers, was supported by Mexico, Turkey and South Africa, but lacked broader endorsement.

Y20 sherpa Levi Singh told the M&G that the inclusion of sovereignty in the draft communique is an established norm within the multilateral space that reaffirms that consensus is limited to the national legislative policy and framework environment of a member state.

In the G20, sherpas are the leaders of each country who take the discussions and agreements to the final summit with heads of state and government.

“We do realise the importance, and affirm the importance of, national sovereignty in the implementation of whatever agreement is reached through consensus. I think it’s worth noting that we’ve also invited member states to include reservations on specific paragraphs where needed on issues of contention as we seek to build consensus,” Singh said.

Delegates supported ethical digital governance under the AI, digital innovation and skills track. Proposals include embedding AI literacy in education, ensuring access to AI infrastructure and regulating AI systems through rights-based and youth co-created platforms.

However, calls for technology transfer and open access from developing nations were met with resistance from the latter, who favoured private sector-led innovation without interference with intellectual property rights. The tension extended to AI ethics, where there was no clear agreement on regulatory harmonisation versus national discretion.

For the Global South, sovereignty is a shield against unbalanced partnerships to safeguard domestic policy in the face of global pressure, said Amina Willims, a member of the Al, digital innovation and skills track.

“I think alignment is the gift we can claim once we’ve reiterated against one-size-fits-all-solutions that have widened the increasing gaps between the Global South and North,” Williams said.

“We have an opportunity to reshape the global digital agenda into one that is shared, just and inclusive and that starts with acknowledging each nation’s right to declare its own developmental path while contributing to a collective vision.”

The inclusive social development track placed emphasis on ending gender-based violence, achieving bodily autonomy, supporting mental health and ensuring rights for climate migrants. It also highlighted the need for inclusive education, particularly for those in conflict-affected regions.

However, LGBTQIA+ inclusion, while supported in some quarters, did not receive universal support. The use of intersectionality was supported by some countries, including Germany and Canada, but faced opposition from Saudi Arabia.

The inclusion of LGBTQIA+ rights and gender-based violence issues is deeply rooted in cultural contexts and political realities, Matlala said, adding that Y20 was committed to advocating for universal inclusion.

“Any compromises considered will be carefully negotiated to ensure that the final communique upholds the integrity of inclusive principles without alienating key constituencies,” he said.

For the sake of compromise, “LGBTQIA+ issues may be framed under anti-discrimination, access to healthcare or gender equity, rather than culturally contentious identity labels”,

Mangera weighed in.

“So, instead of framing LGBTQIA+ rights, mental health or land justice in ways that risk cultural rejection, Y20 leaders are increasingly grounding these issues in broader human rights frameworks that resonate across political lines,” Mangera said.

Singh said the UN’s sustainable development goals, as well as its Pact of the Future, Declaration on Future Generations and Global Digital Compact form a key part of South Africa’s G20 negotiations.

In the youth engagement and multilateral reform track, the youth delegates agreed on the creation of a Youth Negotiations Corps to push for reforms at the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and World Trade Organisation

South Africa also proposed the establishment of a permanent Y20 council which would address gaps in continuity, institutional memory and accountability in youth engagement, Matlala said.

The final Y20 communique is expected ahead of this year’s G20 summit, where world leaders will decide whether South Africa’s declaration will build on Brazil’s push for multilateralism and reform or mark a turning point toward a more unipolar world order.