At 22, Aden McCarthy has already discovered that football can change your life in an instant. One month you're chasing dreams in the Premier Soccer League; the next you're packing your bags for Europe. Following his move from Kaizer Chiefs to Azerbaijani club Sabah FC in June, the young defender is embracing the biggest challenge of his career while keeping his sights firmly set on the future.
McCarthy announced himself on the national stage at the 2025 COSAFA Cup, where representing Bafana Bafana proved to be a defining breakthrough. The tournament cemented his place in Kaizer Chiefs' first-team setup and laid the foundation for his move abroad. While adapting to a new country and league, he is also continuing his BA in Media Studies, having completed his first two years at the University of the Witwatersrand.
Away from the pitch, McCarthy hopes to launch a charity football tournament that was postponed following his transfer, reflecting his determination to give back to the communities that shaped him. His father, former professional footballer Fabian McCarthy and mental coach Mr Henning have been instrumental in his development, teaching him resilience and perspective. The lesson he carries with him is simple: control what you can, trust your journey and let setbacks become stepping stones to something greater