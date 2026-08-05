At 22, Aden McCarthy has already discovered that football can change your life in an instant. One month you're chasing dreams in the Premier Soccer League; the next you're packing your bags for Europe. Following his move from Kaizer Chiefs to Azerbaijani club Sabah FC in June, the young defender is embracing the biggest challenge of his career while keeping his sights firmly set on the future.

McCarthy announced himself on the national stage at the 2025 COSAFA Cup, where representing Bafana Bafana proved to be a defining breakthrough. The tournament cemented his place in Kaizer Chiefs' first-team setup and laid the foundation for his move abroad. While adapting to a new country and league, he is also continuing his BA in Media Studies, having completed his first two years at the University of the Witwatersrand.