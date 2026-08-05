Amanda Nkuna is proving that communication can be a catalyst for social change. At 28, the founder and executive director of SpeechCraft Academy has built more than an education business — she has created a model where commercial success directly funds youth development.

Through SpeechCraft Academy and its non-profit foundation, Nkuna equips young people with the confidence and skills to lead. Her work spans public speaking, leadership, research, career development and entrepreneurship, while partnering with schools, universities, businesses and community organisations to prepare the next generation for opportunities beyond the classroom.

Since launching the academy in 2023, she has worked with more than 20 institutions across South Africa. Among her proudest achievements is the High School Colloquy Programme, which encourages learners to research, debate and develop solutions to the social issues shaping their lives. By giving young people the tools to think critically and speak with confidence, she is nurturing informed citizens and future leaders.